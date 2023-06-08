PAYCOR NAMED A WINNER OF ENQUIRER'S GREATER CINCINNATI AND NORTHERN KENTUCKY TOP WORKPLACES 2023

CINCINNATI, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycor HCM, Inc. ("Paycor") (Nasdaq: PYCR), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced that the company has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by Enquirer Media Top Workplaces. The list, which is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a confidential third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC, uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection.

"At Paycor, we have put a strong focus on the well-being and culture of our business, prioritized team engagement, and placed a notable emphasis around growth and development which has continued to bring our business to new heights," said Paaras Parker, Chief Human Resources Officer of Paycor. "This award is particularly important to us because it's coming directly from our employees. The acknowledgement shows that we're focusing on the right things, and from a leadership standpoint we are in fact continuing to build winning teams."

Paycor and over 130 other companies and organizations in the greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area worked to be recognized for this honor. For the second year in a row, Paycor has shown its commitment to creating an inclusive workplace where everyone feels welcome, valued, and respected. The company has continued its efforts to foster a supportive work environment that promotes collaboration and will continue to do so in the years to come.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About Paycor

Paycor's human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding, and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need; a unified HR platform, easy integration with third-party apps, powerful analytics, talent development tools, and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That's why more than 30,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals. Learn more at paycor.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com .

