3 DOORS DOWN UNEARTHS LOST GEM: LEGENDARY MUSIC VIDEO "WHEN I'M GONE" FINALLY RELEASED AFTER 20 YEARS

Band Kicks Off Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour With Special Guest Candlebox Next Week!

Iconic Sophomore Album To Be Played In Its Entirety + All The Hits!

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 3 Doors Down commemorates the anniversary of their sophomore album, Away From The Sun, by finally unleashing the original video treatment for "When I'm Gone," which has been buried in the band's archives for the last two decades.

3 Doors Down commemorates the anniversary of their sophomore album, 'Away From The Sun,' by finally unleashing the original video treatment for “When I’m Gone,” which has been buried in the band’s archives for the last two decades. (PRNewswire)

Abandoned initially in favor of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with the US Military to perform on the USS George Washington, the impactful video from that collaboration has garnered over 160 million views while showcasing the band's captivating live performance intertwined with poignant moments of military reunions. The video stands as a testament to the shared values and unwavering support that has defined the profound connection between 3 Doors Down and the US Military.

However, fans can now watch the newly unearthed video on the 3 Doors Down Official YouTube Channel, HERE. Directed by the brilliant Marc Klasfeld and set against the backdrop of rural Mississippi, this Film Noir-inspired masterpiece takes viewers on an unforgettable journey through a funeral procession and burial ceremony, paired with the intensity of the band's live performance that leads to an unexpected twist. As the band members become entombed in the muddy depths of their own graves, their captivating performance takes on an entirely new meaning blurring the lines between music, life, and death.

Reflecting on the filming experience, lead singer Brad Arnold shares, " It was a wild experience shooting the original video for "When I'm Gone," The most intense and unforgettable part was being buried above my head not once, but three times. Although we faced numerous challenges while making that video, nothing could compare to the overwhelming feeling we experienced the first time we saw the military version. What started as a military tour became something extraordinary we'll always treasure. But, it was meant to be."

To compliment the album's anniversary, a Dolby Atmos upgrade of the legendary album filled with timeless hits and heart-pounding energy that defined an era is available now. The iconic album, Away From The Sun produced four singles, including the title track, "When I'm Gone," "The Road I'm On," and "Here Without You," which reached No. 5 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and was certified 6x platinum in the US. The lead single, "When I'm Gone," peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent seventeen weeks on the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart, becoming one of the longest-running number-one singles. Experience the Dolby Atmos version of Away From The Sun HERE.

But that's not all— The band is currently gearing up to launch their Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour as the first date commences this Wednesday, June 14, at the iconic Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore, MD, before they head out to more than 45 dates across the US. This summer's tour is not to be missed, as the band promises to deliver all the tracks from Away From The Sun alongside a medley of their greatest hits. Secure your tickets now to be part of this unforgettable summer tour HERE.

"Away From The Sun has always been a personal favorite of mine because of how much it resonated with our country's service members," shares 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold. "We are so blessed to be able to celebrate these significant milestones, and the show we are planning will be next level this summer."

With a collaboration that promises to celebrate both bands' legacies, special guest Candlebox joins 3 Doors Down on the Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour for what is expected to be the band's last US tour promoting the 30th anniversary of the band and their final farewell studio album, which will be released later this year on Round Hill Records.

Once the tour wraps, the two iconic bands will reunite again on October 21 for 3 Doors Down's 18th Annual "The Better Life Foundation Concert" at Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, NC. The Better Life Foundation has donated over $3 Million to veterans, children, women, and humanitarian relief efforts domestically and globally. For more information about The Better Life Foundation or to purchase tickets to "The Better Life Foundation Concert," click HERE.

AWAY FROM THE SUN ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES

**Not a Live Nation Date

06.14 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion 06.16 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park 06.17 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 06.21 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill 06.23** Dubuque, IA Q Casino 06.24** Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino Hotel 06.28 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center 06.30 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion 07.01 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater 07.05** Traverse City, MI Cherry Festival 07.07** Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center 07.08** Grantville, PA Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course 07.13** Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Live Sacramento 07.15** Costa Mesa, CA Orange County Fair 07.16** Las Vegas, NV Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort 07.18 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre 07.20 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre 07.21** Fort Hall, ID Shoshone-Bannock Casino 07.23** Great Falls, MT Voyagers Stadium 07.25 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium 07.27 Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest 07.28 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater 08.04 Corbin, KY The Corbin Arena 08.05 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheater 08.09 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP 08.11 Southaven, MS BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove 08.12** Sedalia, MO Missouri State Fair 08.16 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater 08.18 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater 08.19 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park 08.23 New Orleans, LA Champions Square 08.25 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

at Virginia Beach 08.26 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater 08.30 Simpsonville, SC CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park 09.01 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium 09.02 Charlotte, NC Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre 09.06 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre 09.08 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena 09.09 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater 09.13 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place 09.15 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

at the FL State Fairgrounds 09.16 Boca Raton, FL Mizner Park Amphitheater 09.20 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater 09.22 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory 09.23 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land 10.21** Cherokee, NC Harrah's Cherokee

3 DOORS DOWN

Formed in 1996, Grammy Award®-nominated multi-platinum Mississippi rock band 3 Doors Down consistently captivates audiences worldwide. The quintet's many accolades include selling more than 20 million albums globally, receiving a Grammy nomination, two American Music Awards, and five BMI Pop Awards for songwriting, including "Songwriter of the Year." Their debut, The Better Life, became certified seven times RIAA platinum and was fueled by the success of juggernaut hit "Kryptonite." Away From The Sun has been certified five times platinum. In 2023, to celebrate the anniversary of Away From The Sun, the band will play all the songs from the album and all their hits in Amphitheaters across the US.

