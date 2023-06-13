BOW RIVER CAPITAL FORMS PRIVATE CREDIT TEAM WITH VETERAN INVESTORS

Global Investor Eli Muraidekh Appointed to Lead Private Credit Team

DENVER, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bow River Capital, a Denver-based alternative asset manager, announced today that three executives have joined the firm, forming Bow River's new Private Credit Team. The firm also established a world-class Private Credit Investment Committee, drawing on the deep investment, portfolio management and governance experience across Bow River Capital's team, as well as the in-depth expertise of a senior advisor with extensive private credit experience.

For more information on Bow River Capital, please visit www.bowrivercapital.com

The Private Credit Team

The following executives have been appointed to the firm's Private Credit Team:

Eli Muraidekh , a global investor who has more than 30 years of investment experience across multiple platforms with in-depth expertise investing in public and private credit and equity markets and at every stage of a company's life cycle. Mr. Muraidekh is Managing Director, Head of the Private Credit Team and Chair of Bow River's Private Credit Investment Committee. He will be responsible for the strategic direction and initiatives of the Private Credit Team, including originating, structuring, and leading private credit investments across the capital structure, portfolio management, as well as team development.

Aaron Arnett , a veteran credit investor with more than 15 years of experience in private credit and equity investing, portfolio management and credit advisory. Mr. Arnett is a Managing Director of the Private Credit Team and a member of the Private Credit Investment Committee. He is responsible for originating, structuring and leading private credit investments across the capital structure, as well as portfolio construction.

Joshua Apfel , who has more than 10 years of experience in financial services, including seven years as a restructuring attorney and more than three years in business development and financial services. Mr. Apfel is a Vice President of the Private Credit Team and is responsible for fund formation, fundraising, originating and managing all stages of the credit investment process from transaction through portfolio management and exit.

The Private Credit Investment Committee

In addition to Messrs. Muraidekh and Arnett, the Private Credit Investment Committee includes:

Richard Thackray , Bow River Capital President, who has more than 30 years of private equity experience as an investor, board member, founder and advisor, and is spearheading the firm's Private Credit efforts;

Jeremy Held , Bow River Capital Managing Director and Head of Evergreen Strategies, who has more than 20 years of asset and portfolio management experience; and,

Jonathan DeSimone , non-voting Adviser to the Private Credit Investment Committee, who brings more than 30 years of capital markets, fund strategy and investing experience.

Bow River Capital President Richard Thackray said, "It's a testament to Bow River's stellar reputation that we've attracted executives of this caliber to join the firm's ranks, including veteran global investor Eli Muraidekh, who is leading the Private Credit Investment Team. This experienced team advances our ability to offer a differentiated approach to private credit investing that we believe will be beneficial to Bow River's investors, as well as businesses and sponsors in the Rodeo Region's™ middle market, requiring financing solutions."

In commenting on the formation of the new team, Eli Muraidekh said, "We believe there is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to provide private credit across the capital structure to middle market companies, particularly those in the Rodeo Region where Bow River has developed deep relationships over the past 20 years. I'm thrilled to be working with my Bow River colleagues to offer an attractive investment opportunity in private credit for the firm's investors."

Full Team Biographies

Eli Muraidekh, Managing Director and Private Credit Head

A serial entrepreneur, Eli Muraidekh is the Executive Board Director and Chief Financial Officer of Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. He was the Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Telamon Capital, a credit opportunities fund focused on financing small- to medium-sized businesses. He was also an early seed investor in Wayflyer, a fintech company, that has provided $2 billion of revenue-based financing to over 1,500+ e-commerce businesses. Prior to Telamon, he managed the assets of the philanthropic foundation associated with Lord Jacob Rothschild's Family, which included an endowment valued at more than $2.5 billion. In this role, he invested across multiple asset classes globally, including Public Equities, Private Equity, Credit, Absolute Return and Real Assets. Earlier in his career,

Mr. Muraidekh was an Investment Director with BlueBay Asset Management, where he led financial restructurings and operational turnarounds on behalf of BlueBay's multi-billion-dollar distressed debt fund. He also acted as an Executive Director of the Principal Investment Area of Goldman Sachs, where he evaluated and executed investment opportunities for GS Mezzanine Partners and GS Capital Partners. Mr. Muraidekh holds a BA in Economics summa cum laude from Yale University, where he graduated first in his class, and an MBA with distinction from the Harvard Business School.

Aaron Arnett, Managing Director

Aaron Arnett has extensive experience originating, underwriting, negotiating, and managing private credit investments with a focus on private equity sponsor-backed companies in the middle market. He has invested in companies across a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, business services, consumer products, food and beverage, niche manufacturing and diversified industrials. Prior to joining Bow River, Mr. Arnett was a Principal of Yukon Partners, a $1.8 billion AUM junior capital investment firm. Prior to that, he was Vice President of Pohlad Companies, a multibillion-dollar family office, where he served on the investment team. He started his career as an Investment Banking Analyst in Piper Sandler's Debt Capital Markets and Capital Advisory group. Mr. Arnett earned a BS in Accounting, a BS in Finance, and a Master of Accounting from the University of Kansas.

Joshua Apfel, Vice President

Joshua Apfel has more than 10 years of financial services, fundraising and legal experience in the credit space. Prior to joining Bow River, he was a Vice President at Strategic Value Partners, LLC on the Business Development and Investor Relations Team. During his time at Strategic Value Partners, he acted as the firm's portfolio expert and product specialist, oversaw key portions of fundraising efforts and marketing logistics, including running high net worth platform raises, and developed and managed relationships with institutional investors. Before Strategic Value Partners, Mr. Apfel was an associate in the Restructuring Department at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP. Mr. Apfel received a JD from NYU School of Law and Master of Accounting from the University of Florida.

Jonathan DeSimone, Advisor

Jonathan DeSimone serves as a non-voting member of the Private Credit Investment Committee. He brings more than 30 years of capital markets, fund strategy and investing experience. Most recently, Mr. DeSimone served as Chief Executive Officer of Alcentra, a global asset management firm, specializing in corporate credit and private debt. While at Alcentra, he oversaw all aspects of the firm's business and investment activities, leading a team of 200 people stewarding $40 billion in investor capital across all segments of credit, including private credit, special situations, structured credit, liquid credit and CLOs. He also chaired Alcentra's Executive Management Committee, sat on various Alcentra operational and investment committees, and served as the firm's Interim CIO, Private Credit, managing $10 billion in European direct lending funds and chairing Alcentra's Private Credit Investment Committee. From 2009 to 2019, Mr. DeSimone worked at Bain Capital Credit, most recently serving as Managing Director, Head of Liquid Credit and Portfolio Manager, Liquid Credit, where he played a leading role in asset allocation and credit decisions for Bain Capital Credit's Liquid Credit Platform. Previously, Mr. DeSimone was with Bain & Company from 1992 to 2002, most recently as a Manager in the Private Equity Practice, where he supported private equity and corporate clients on mergers & acquisition and post-acquisition support. Mr. DeSimone received his MBA from The Amos Tuck School at Dartmouth College, and his B.A. in Economics from Georgetown University.

About Bow River Capital

Founded in 2003, Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset management company based in Denver, Colorado focused on investing in the lower middle and middle market in four asset classes, including Private Credit, Private Equity, Real Estate and Software Growth Equity. Through its subsidiary Bow River Advisers, LLC, Bow River Capital also offers a registered, closed-end mutual fund designed to provide institutional-quality private market access to a broader set of investors. Collectively, the Bow River Capital team has deployed capital into diverse industries, asset classes and across the capital structure.

Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund is distributed by Foreside Financial Services, LLC, which is not affiliated with Bow River Capital or its affiliates.

For more information on Bow River Capital, please visit www.BowRiverCapital.com

