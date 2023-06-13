DSDC and INX Join Forces to Pave the Way for Regulated Digital American Depositary Receipts (Digital ADRs)

Regulated Digital ADRs and Other Tokenized Assets Enable Greater Financial Inclusion and a Borderless Economy

NEW YORK , June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The INX Digital Company, Inc. (NEO: INXD, INXATS: INX, OTCQB: INXDF) ("INX"), a broker-dealer and inter-dealer broker, announced today a strategic partnership with The Digital Securities Depositary Corporation (DSDC) , a leader in financial infrastructure for the compliant issuance and servicing of tokenized financial assets, that will innovate the issuance of fully regulated digital American depositary receipts (ADRs). The collaboration marks an important milestone in the next chapter of tokenized financial assets, opening up new avenues for traditional asset investment and wealth creation in a Web3 era.

INX MAKES HISTORY WITH THE LISTING OF THE WORLD’S FIRST SEC-REGISTERED DIGITAL SECURITY, COLLAPSES TRADING FEES (PRNewsfoto/INX Limited) (PRNewswire)

"Partnering with DSDC represents a significant step forward in INX's continued mission to transform traditional assets using the power Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) in a fully regulated way. Tokenization is already redefining traditional asset functionality and accessibility. It's not just a trend; it's a fundamental shift in how we interact with financial instruments," said Shy Datika, INX's CEO. "Regulated digital ADRs, along with other tokenized assets will unlock new investment opportunities, democratizing access to previously restricted markets, and paving the way for a more inclusive and borderless financial system."

By combining DSDC's future institutional-grade market infrastructure powered by KAYLP Technologies DLT with INX's deep experience in the regulated issuance and trading of a variety of digital assets, the two organizations aim to modernize and digitize legacy securities like ADRs - offering investors enhanced opportunities for access and liquidity while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

Specifically, the INX.One platform for digital asset issuance, trading and capital raises will soon give investors access to Digital ADRs, along with additional digital assets like tokenized shares, security tokens, digital bonds and more. Additionally, DSDC and the digital ADR will create a new opportunity for international companies, including the UK and those in the EU and beyond to register and list under US regulation.

"We are delighted to collaborate with INX to introduce fully regulated digital ADRs. This partnership underscores our commitment to revolutionizing the world of traditional assets by harnessing the power of tokenization and distributed market infrastructure," said Alistair Jones, CEO of the DSDC. "By expanding the options for investors, we aim to unlock new possibilities and create a more inclusive and efficient investment ecosystem."

For more information about INX and its novel trading and capital-raising financial instruments for enterprises and companies worldwide, visit https://www.inx.co/.

About INX:

INX provides a regulated trading platform for digital securities and cryptocurrencies.

With the combination of traditional markets expertise and a disruptive fintech approach, INX provides state-of-the-art solutions to modern financial problems. INX is led by an experienced and dedicated team of business, finance, and technology veterans with the shared vision of redefining the world of capital markets via blockchain technology and innovative regulatory approach.

About The INX Digital Company, Inc. INX is the holding company for the INX Group, which includes regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies, combining traditional markets expertise and an innovative fintech approach. The INX Group's vision is to be the preferred global regulated hub for digital assets on the blockchain. The INX Group's overall mission is to bring communities together and empower them with financial innovation. Our journey started with our initial public token offering of the INX Token in which we raised US$84 million. The INX Group is shaping the blockchain asset industry through its willingness to work in a regulated environment with oversight from regulators like the SEC and FINRA.

In addition to operating two regulated trading platforms for blockchain assets, INX's interdealer broker, I.L.S. Brokers, plans to offer non-deliverable cryptocurrency forwards to Tier-1 banks in the future. For more information, please visit the INX Group website here.

About DSDC

DSDC offers distributed market infrastructure delivering more efficient cross-border settlement of securities in digital format; initially Digital Depository Receipts (DDR's). Any regulated financial institution with an existing service required across the lifecycle of DDRs is invited to apply and join DSDC to offer their security services. Thereby DSDC offers existing firms to position their legacy services for the digital future. For more information, visit DSDC's website at www.dsdc.net .

About KALYP Technologies

KALYP Technologies is a provider of enterprise software in the capital markets. Its distributed ledger-based software establishes smart market infrastructure for regulated financial institutions and enables more efficient processing of securities in digital format. The firm is independently financed and led by a group of securities industry veterans and distributed ledger technology experts with international presence between London and Boston. For more information visit www.kalyp.io.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Disclosures

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, INX has made certain assumptions, including with respect to, the continuous development of the INX trading platform, the offering of non-deliverable cryptocurrency forwards, and the development of the digital asset industry. Although INX believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to regulatory developments, the state of the digital securities and cryptocurrencies markets, and general economic conditions. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, INX disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

The NEO Exchange is not responsible for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.‍

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.‍

For further information, contact:

The INX Digital Company, Inc.

Investor Relations

+1 855 657 2314

Email: investorrelations@inx.co

For more information, contact:

Liz Whelan

liz@lwprconsulting.com

(312) 315-0160

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The INX Digital Company, Inc.