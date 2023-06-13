STELLA™ Automotive AI Announces Rich Sands as Chief Executive Officer

TAMPA, Fla., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STELLA Automotive AI, the leading provider of high-end conversational AI technology in the automotive industry, is delighted to announce the appointment of Rich Sands as the new Chief Executive Officer of STELLA Automotive AI. With over 25 years of product and business leadership within the global automotive industry, Rich brings a wealth of experience from executive roles at Ford, J.D. Power, and Microsoft.

Rich Sands - CEO STELLA Automotive AI (PRNewswire)

"STELLA delivers breakthrough AI technology to the automotive retail industry, driving quantifiable improvements to dealership operations and customer satisfaction," says Rich Sands, the newly appointed CEO. "I'm honored and excited to lead this talented team as we define the AI space and deliver game-changing technology specifically engineered for our industry."

Josselyn Boudett, Founder and Chairman of STELLA, expresses confidence in Rich's capabilities, stating "STELLA is in a hyper growth cycle, and Rich is the ideal person to lead our team. His big data expertise and experience with dealership operations are perfectly aligned to drive the STELLA roadmap. We are confident Rich will drive the AI narrative for STELLA and bring even more world-class conversational AI products to the market."

With a strong background in the automotive sector, Rich Sands founded True North Enterprises and served on the boards of Urban Science, Pursuit Alert, and Autometrics. He is also a Strategic Advisor to The Presidio Group, a prominent independent merchant banking firm in the automotive retail and consumer mobility sectors. Rich holds a Master of Business Administration from Florida Metropolitan University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Central Michigan University.

Mike Maroone, CEO of Maroone USA and investor in STELLA Automotive AI applauds this leadership decision, recognizing Rich's deep automotive and technology skills. Mike says, "Rich is the right leader for STELLA. His knowledge and proven experience will drive innovative AI solutions that strengthen customer satisfaction and deliver measurable operating results for automotive retailers."

Geoffrey Pohanka, Chairman of the Pohanka Automotive Group and investor in STELLA Automotive AI notes, "STELLA offers an automotive AI engine that is transforming the automotive retail marketplace. Rich Sands brings the necessary expertise to guide the STELLA team and ensure that the technology continues to enhance the interaction between consumers and dealerships."

About STELLA Automotive AI:

STELLA Automotive AI is a leading provider of high-end conversational AI technology in the automotive industry. With its breakthrough AI solutions, STELLA enhances the automotive retail experience, improving dealer operations, customer satisfaction, and overall efficiency.

