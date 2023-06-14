CASE WORKS, LLC ADDS HIGHLY RESPECTED MASS TORT ATTORNEY TO ADVISORY BOARD

AUSTIN, Texas, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Case Works, LLC, a leading national provider of tech-enabled mass tort litigation support solutions, today announced the appointment of Alicia O'Neill as an Advisor to its Board. O'Neill, Managing Partner and Director of the Watts Guerra Mass Tort Offices, is a highly respected mass tort lawyer with more than twenty years of litigation experience. She joins Case Works to provide guidance and perspective to the company at a time of unprecedented growth, change, and expansion in the industry.

"We are genuinely grateful and honored to add Alicia to the Case Works Advisory Board at this important time of opportunity for the mass tort industry, and for the company," said Kim Anderson, CEO. "Her expansive network of trusted professional relationships throughout the mass tort and personal injury sector, and deep understanding of the needs of law firms will be an immeasurable asset to our continued commitment to sector-leading quality and efficiency."

"Case Works has worked hard to become an industry leading provider of high-quality lead conversion, case development, and client communication solutions for mass tort and personal injury law firms," said O'Neill. "I'm excited that Case Works asked me to join them in this capacity at this stage of the company's expansion. The mass tort and personal injury industry today represents an enormous opportunity for all participants to do good in this world and to employ processes and procedures that ensure that they do it the right way. I look forward to helping Case Works continue to innovate and evolve their internal controls and practices and to be the best possible partner for law firms who seek the best outcomes for their clients."

Alicia O'Neill grew up in Galveston, Texas and is a 2003 honors graduate of the University of Texas School of Law. She began her legal career as an Assistant District Attorney in Harris County, Texas where she served as first chair counsel in misdemeanor and felony trials, appeals, and writs of habeas corpus for more than a decade.

During her time as a prosecutor, Alicia gained extensive experience investigating cases, specifically in scientific analysis and interrogation techniques. She specialized in handling sexual assault and domestic violence cases and in defending the rights of women and children. Alicia's passion has always been fighting for the rights of those who have been harmed and ensuring that everyone inside of the system's focus remains on getting them the justice that they deserve.

Alicia entered private practice in 2013 and has continued to pursue her passion for protecting the rights of individuals. Her practice specializes in intake and fully and effectively working up damages in hundreds of thousands of Mass Tort cases. Alicia successfully directs a Mass Tort team of over 150 individuals that coordinated client intake, relations, development, maturation, and damages building for dockets ranging from hundreds of clients to ten thousand clients.

Over the years, and in many state and federal courts, Alicia has successfully handled cases involving mass torts, sexual assault, and sexual harassment, harmful pharmaceuticals, personal injury, contract disputes, and fraud. Alicia served as lead counsel in more than forty-five jury trials and has spoken extensively across the country regarding sexual assault and DNA analysis as an investigative tool. She is also an accomplished appellate attorney and has successfully argued in State appellate court. Alicia also starred on the TNT true crime show Cold Justice: Sex Crimes, which aired in 2014 and 2015. The series followed Alicia and another attorney across the United States to help law enforcement officials investigate and litigate sexual assault cases.

She joined Watts Guerra in 2019 and makes her home in San Antonio with her 13 year old son.

About Case Works, LLC – Elite mass tort law firms nationwide leverage Case Works' tech-enabled litigation support solutions to increase the speed, accuracy and quality of case development resulting in more filed cases and larger recoveries for mass tort and personal injury plaintiffs. Clients experience major improvements in communication, customer service and case compensability at lower overall cost than in-house support. The company's nationally distributed case development specialists, case managers, and licensed healthcare professionals manage more than 50,000 client interactions each month. Advancements in fee deferral, analytics, and the digital transformation of medical record management deliver sector-leading results. Founded in 2015, and privately held, Case Works, LLC also partners closely with litigation finance firms to ensure the quality of mass tort and personal injury asset collateral throughout the litigation lifecycle.

View original content:

SOURCE Case Works, LLC