Stanford Pathology Chair and Expert in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease Joins Enable Medicine's Scientific Advisory Board to Advance Digital Pathology Capabilities

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enable Medicine announced today that Dr. Thomas Montine has joined its Scientific Advisory Board . Dr. Montine joins eight other leaders in the fields of artificial intelligence, drug development, and oncology on the Advisory Board. Dr. Montine is the Chair of the Department of Pathology at Stanford University where he is the Stanford Medicine Endowed Professor in Pathology and is on the Board of Directors of Stanford Health Care.

Thomas Montine, MD, PhD (PRNewswire)

"Dr. Montine's expertise comes at a pivotal moment as we expand our platform capabilities into AI-powered digital pathology and eventual companion diagnostic applications," said Dr. Aaron Mayer, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-founder of Enable Medicine. "Dr. Montine will play an instrumental role in the successful deployment of our AI tools in both clinical and research settings. We share a vision of pathologists in the loop, as these tools enhance, but do not replace, expert human ability. We are thrilled to welcome him to our Scientific Advisory Board."

Prior to his time at Stanford, Dr. Montine was the Chair of the Department of Pathology at the University of Washington and the Director of the University of Washington Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, which was one of the original 10 Alzheimer's Centers in the United States. He was also the founding Director of the Pacific Udall Center, a NIH-awarded center of excellence in Parkinson's disease research.

Dr. Montine is among the top recipients of NIH funding for all Department of Pathology faculty in the United States. He was the 2015 President of the American Association of Neuropathologists and led or co-led recent NIH initiatives to revise diagnostic guidelines for Alzheimer's disease (NIA), develop research priorities for the National Alzheimer's Plan (NINDS and NIA), and establish research priorities for Parkinson's Disease (NINDS).

About Enable Medicine

Enable Medicine harnesses the revolutionary capabilities of AI to provide cutting-edge insights into biology and medicine. Our groundbreaking platform unlocks the power of generative biological search, enabling researchers to ask and answer complex questions about human disease in ways never before possible. Our global network of partners, including top academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies, leverages the platform to guide novel drug target discovery, identify biomarkers, and develop optimal treatment strategies.

For more information, visit us at enablemedicine.com and follow @EnableMedicine .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Enable Medicine