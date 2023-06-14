Troutman Pepper Launches Blog to Create a Single Destination for all Financial Services Content

New Site and Accompanying Mobile App Share Analysis and Commentary on All Aspects of Financial Services Law, Regulation, and Business

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Troutman Pepper Financial Services blog launched today with comprehensive analysis and insight into pertinent law, regulation, and business, and brings together thought leadership and news spanning the entirety of the financial services industry. Topics covered span consumer and bank regulatory, compliance and enforcement, litigation, consumer and commercial lending, M&A, capital raising and private equity, payments and fintech, banking as a service, the Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering, bankruptcy, data security and privacy, strategic government relations issues, and more.

"We created this new blog to showcase the comprehensive breadth of our financial services practice, which truly covers all aspects of what our clients need, in every aspect of their business," said Partner Kris Henman, co-leader of the firm's Financial Services team.

"We are covering what clients care about and what they don't know they should care about," said Partner James Stevens, who co-leads Troutman Pepper's Financial Services team. "It's ultimately a hub that financial services companies can turn to for timely insights spanning all areas – transactional, regulatory and compliance, and litigation."

"We know clients appreciate options when consuming content, so we designed the blog to not only feature written articles of varying lengths, but to incorporate multimedia content like podcasts and video," said Partner Chris Willis, co-leader of the firm's Financial Services team.

In addition to hosting original content, the blog will funnel newsletters and other relevant firm content from existing properties including the popular Consumer Financial Services Law Monitor and Regulatory Oversight blogs and The Consumer Finance, The Crypto Exchange, FCRA Focus, and Unauthorized Access podcasts.

The Troutman Pepper Financial Services blog also is available on a new "Troutman Pepper" mobile app. Functionality and features of the new app include:

A feed of the Financial Services blog, advisories, and articles

An in-app player for all Financial Services-related podcasts

Event functionality to see upcoming events and speakers

A directory listing the members of the firm's Financial Services team

A survey function that allows the firm to gather feedback and poll clients on hot topics

The launch of the blog and mobile app come as Troutman Pepper has assembled a team of more than 200 attorneys who regularly advise financial services providers, including banks, neobanks, payment processors, card issuers, consumer reporting agencies, and consumer and commercial lenders. Troutman Pepper handles their full spectrum of legal needs and has been nationally recognized for its work in the financial services industry, including by Chambers and Partners, U.S. News – Best Lawyers®, and Law360, among others.

"Our team is unique in our ability to handle any type of matter a financial services provider might run into at the highest possible level given our depth, breadth, and collaborative approach," Willis said.

"The launch of our Financial Services blog and the Troutman Pepper app are just two of many new offerings our clients and the industry will see this year as part of our firm's commitment to delivering even more value," Stevens said.

