Bluestone Physician Services Announces Appointment of Dr. Rajiv Patel as CEO

STILLWATER, Minn., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestone Physician Services, the leading provider driven, primary care organization delivering care to individuals with complex medical and cognitive needs in their homes, announces the appointment of Dr. Rajiv Patel to serve as the organization's Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Patel succeeds long time CEO and Founder Dr. Todd Stivland who will remain with the organization as a member of the Company's Board of Directors.

Dr. Patel, an MD/MBA physician executive, brings extensive strategic and operational expertise to the CEO role. His deep understanding of Value Based Care, Managed Medicare and Medicaid markets and significant experience in rapidly growing mobile, primary care provider groups that work with complex and vulnerable patient populations will be of significant value to the Company. Most recently, Dr. Patel served as the President of Centene Corporation's Health Care Enterprises and Provider Strategy initiatives. In that role he led three of Centene's Health Services and Provider based companies - The Community Medical Group, Collaborative Health Systems and Bayless Integrated Health. During his time with Centene, Dr. Patel was also the CEO of US Medical Management, a mobile primary care practice that serves complex populations, where he led the Company's transformation into operating in Value Based Care environments. As a result of this transformation, Centene spun off US Medical Management in 2021 to a consortium of leading healthcare focused private equity firms. Rajiv is also active within the industry, serving on the Board of the American Academy of Home Care Medicine.

"Bluestone has evolved from an idea to an organization that compassionately serves over twenty thousand individuals and their families a year during a very vulnerable time," said Patel. "I am honored to have been asked to lead their continued success. We are at a time when our mission, to change how individuals who experience the combination of complex medical needs and cognitive decline, is more important than ever. Bluestone's passionate and talented team is laser focused on bringing innovative care models and solutions to the marketplace that ensure that high quality and high value care is available to all those in need."

Dr. Todd Stivland said, "I am extremely proud of all that we have accomplished so far. We have cared for over 250,000 individuals with highly complex medical and behavioral health needs over the last decade, helping them to ensure that they receive the care that optimizes the quality of their lives and the life of their caregivers. Under Rajiv's leadership, Bluestone is poised for accelerated innovation and growth and I am excited about our future."

Stillwater-based Bluestone Physician Services (BPS) is the largest on-site primary care provider for assisted living communities in the country, serving 954 assisted living and group home communities in Florida, Minnesota and Wisconsin. To learn more, please visit BluestoneMD.com.

