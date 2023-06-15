A History of Supporting Diverse Supplier Development Leads to Recognition

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Stellantis named Best of the Decade for supplier diversity

Honor follows recent accolades from DiversityInc

Recognizes efforts to support diverse suppliers through procurement initiatives and innovative development programs

Stellantis marks 40th anniversary of its commitment to supplier diversity development

Stellantis has been selected as a Best of the Decade award winner by Minority Business News USA and Women's Enterprise USA for its long-standing dedication to building wealth for diverse business owners.

The honor recognizes companies that are the best-of-the-best in supply-chain diversity, excelling in their commitment to minority business development and inclusion. This prestigious list celebrates outstanding supplier diversity programs that consistently drive progress and innovation in the supply chain.

"It is an honor to be recognized for our hard work so far, and the work we continue to do to grow our diverse supply base," said Bruno Olvera, Stellantis head of supplier diversity development. "This year, we mark our 40th anniversary of supporting diverse business owners. We have worked tirelessly to foster a culture of collaboration and support with our suppliers, particularly focusing on empowering underrepresented businesses and communities. Receiving an award such as the Best of the Decade reaffirms our company-wide commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, and encourages us to continue being an industry leader in this area."

The 2023 honorees were chosen by a committee based on their scores against a set of key indicators, including:

Identification of strategic opportunities to include and grow diverse suppliers

Meaningful engagement in supplier diversity advocacy organizations and councils

Impactful promotion of supplier diversity to improve the companies' business performances

Encouragement of innovative ideas among employees and suppliers

Significant long-term commitment to supplier diversity

C-suite executive program support

In May, Stellantis was recognized by DiversityInc for its efforts and commitment to diversity, ranking No. 30 on the publication's prestigious list of Top 50 Companies for Diversity in the U.S., No. 2 on the Supplier Diversity specialty list, moving up from No. 3 in 2022, and No. 17 of Top Companies for Black Executives.

Since 1983, the company has purchased more than $100 billion from diverse-owned suppliers and, in 2022, spent nearly $8 billion in North America with this same group of suppliers. In 2022, Stellantis increased the diversity of its salaried U.S. workforce by 58%, including a 27% increase in gender diversity and a 39% increase in ethnic diversity.

Additionally, Stellantis has launched two innovative supplier development programs – MentorWE and the National Black Supplier Development Program – for women- and Black-owned suppliers, respectively, to prepare them for future contracting and procurement opportunities.

The 2023 Best of the Decade list is being published this year to celebrate the 35th anniversary of TexCorp Communications Inc., publisher of MBN USA and WE USA magazines.

"We are pleased to salute our 2023 Best of the Decade honorees, particularly this year as we celebrate our company's 35th year of promoting the value of minority-owned and woman-owned business development and recognizing corporate supplier diversity success," said Don McKneely, TexCorp Communications founder, chairman and CEO. "These corporations' demonstrated commitments to qualified, diverse suppliers are helping to build a stronger, more inclusive global supply chain."

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic and award-winning brands such as Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Powered by its diversity, Stellantis leads the way the region and the world move – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

