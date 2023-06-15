Life Molecular Imaging Announces New Data on Amyloid PET Quantification

Results published in European Journal of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging demonstrate the adjunct value of quantification for florbetaben

BERLIN, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Molecular Imaging (LMI) is pleased to announce the publication of a significant retrospective analysis utilizing the amyloid positron emission tomography (PET) tracer, NeuraCeq® (florbetaben18F). The study's findings demonstrate the robust and homogeneous performance of quantitative methods, employing both CE marked software and other widely available processing tools. These quantitative methods provide comparable results to visual assessments of NeuraCeq® (florbetaben18F) PET scans. Importantly, excellent diagnostic efficacy was demonstrated when compared to histopathology assessment, with a mean sensitivity of 96.1% and specificity of 96.9% across all software packages.

As a result of these compelling findings, an updated label for NeuraCeq® was approved for use of PET scan quantification as an adjunct to visual assessment in the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK). The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) considered the use of approved CE marked software for quantitation appropriate to provide supplemental information when the reading physician requires further assistance in guiding the image assessment. In response to this update, LMI has provided amended educational materials in major EU markets, which include an additional module on the use of NeuraCeq® PET quantification as an adjunct to visual assessment.

Dr. Ludger Dinkelborg, CEO of Life Molecular Imaging, expressed the significance of these findings by stating, "Anti-amyloid therapies are on the horizon and highlight the importance of an early and accurate diagnosis in Alzheimer's disease (AD). Amyloid PET has played a pivotal role in the recent positive study outcomes for new AD drugs such as lecanemab and donanemab, by selectively including patients with confirmed amyloid pathology in the brain. The ability to quantify the amyloid burden opens up exciting avenues for the future. We are excited to have the adjunct use of quantification now included in our EU and UK labels."

Dr. Andrew Stephens, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer at Life Molecular Imaging, also shared his enthusiasm, stating, "We are highly encouraged by the very homogeneous and robust data provided by all 15 quantification methods in this study. We are excited to offer updated educational materials in EU markets as part of our dedicated NeuraCeq® reader training program."

For further details regarding the published work, please visit https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00259-023-06279-0

About Neuraceq (florbetaben 18F)

Indication

Neuraceq® is a radiopharmaceutical indicated for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging of beta amyloid neuritic plaque density in the brains of adult patients with cognitive impairment who are being evaluated for Alzheimer's disease (AD) and other causes of cognitive impairment. Neuraceq should be used in conjunction with a clinical evaluation.

A negative Neuraceq® scan indicates sparse to no plaques, which is not consistent with a diagnosis of AD. Neuraceq is for diagnostic use only.

Limitations of Use

A positive Neuraceq ® scan does not independently establish a diagnosis of AD or other cognitive disorder, since neuritic plaque deposition in grey matter may be present in asymptomatic elderly and some neurodegenerative dementias (AD, Lewy body dementia, Parkinson's disease dementia).

The efficacy of florbetaben (18F) for predicting development of AD or monitoring response to therapy has not been established.

Some scans may be difficult to interpret due to image noise, atrophy with a thinned cortical ribbon, or image blurs, which could lead to interpretation errors.

Increased uptake has been identified in extracerebral structures such as face, scalp and bone in some cases. Residual activity in the midsagittal sinus can be sometimes observed.

Important Safety Information

Risk for Image Interpretation and Other Errors

Neuraceq images should only be interpreted by readers trained in the interpretation of PET images with florbetaben (18F). A negative scan indicates sparse or no density of cortical β-amyloid plaques. A positive scan indicates moderate to frequent density. Image interpretation errors in the estimation of brain β-amyloid neuritic plaque density, including false negatives and false positives, have been observed.

Radiation Risk

Exposure to ionising radiation is linked with cancer induction and a potential for development of hereditary defects. As the effective dose is about 5.8 mSv when the maximum recommended activity of 300 MBq of florbetaben (18F) is administered, these adverse reactions are expected to occur with a low probability.

Common Adverse Reactions

The overall safety profile of Neuraceq is based on data from 1,295 administrations of Neuraceq to 1,077 subjects and 12 subjects who received vehicle. Repeat dosing in yearly intervals showed that there was no difference in safety profile after first, second or third dosing. Common adverse reactions include injection site pain and injection/ application site erythema.

For more information please visit: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/neuraceq

About Life Molecular Imaging (LMI)

Life Molecular Imaging (LMI, formerly Piramal Imaging) was formed in 2012 with the acquisition of the molecular imaging research and development portfolio of Bayer Pharma AG. It is now part of the Alliance Medical Group (a member of the Life Healthcare Group) offering an integrated business including research and development laboratories, a network of cyclotrons, radiopharmacies and imaging facilities. By developing novel PET tracers for molecular imaging, LMI is focusing on a key field of modern medicine. The organization strives to be a leader in the Molecular Imaging field by developing innovative products that improve early detection and characterization of chronic and life-threatening diseases, leading to better therapeutic outcomes and improved quality of life. Please visit https://life-mi.com.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare is a global people-centered, diversified healthcare organization listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Life Healthcare has over 38 years' experience in the South African private healthcare sector, and currently operates 66 healthcare facilities in southern Africa. Services include acute hospital care, acute physical rehabilitation, acute mental healthcare, renal dialysis, and wellness, occupational health, primary health and emergency medical services. The Group owns Alliance Medical Group, the leading independent provider of medical imaging services (MRI, CT and PET scans) within Europe, operating internationally across 10 countries. Life Molecular Imaging, a division of Alliance is an integrated pharmaceutical business that includes research and development laboratories, access to a network of cyclotrons and radio-pharmacies and imaging facilities, with Life Radiopharma being Alliance's distributor of radiopharmaceuticals to diagnose many types of diseases. Visit https://www.lifehealthcare.co.za/

