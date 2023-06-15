LSU Online & Continuing Education Joins Nationwide Tech Training Initiative to Bridge Louisiana's Talent Gaps

Louisiana's flagship institution partners with SkillStorm to expand regional tech talent pipelines; help employers throughout the region address talent shortages and close skill gaps in their existing workforce.

BATON ROUGE, La., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for skilled tech talent continues to accelerate throughout Louisiana and across the country, Louisiana State University Online & Continuing Education (LSU OCE) is launching a new training partnership designed to close talent gaps in the state's fast-growing tech industry. The initiative, developed in collaboration with tech talent accelerator SkillStorm, will provide Louisiana employers with not just access to previously untapped talent pools, but also a means to upskill their incumbent workforce — with a particular focus on information technology and cybersecurity skills.

"At a time when workers with tech skills are in sky-high demand across the state, higher education institutions can play a critical role in helping meet that demand," said Kappie Mumphrey, Vice President of LSU Online & Continuing Education. "This is about providing cutting-edge training from industry leaders to build a future-ready foundation of tech talent that Louisiana urgently needs."

Louisiana's tech industry has seen significant growth in the last two decades, driven by economic development incentives that make it easier for tech companies to develop and expand. Since 2006, the state has become home to over 45 tech companies including DXC Technologies, GlobalStar, General Dynamics and IBM that have created more than 20,000 tech jobs. To meet the demand for qualified candidates, state colleges and universities – including LSU – are working with state and regional employers to create more accessible, affordable pathways to careers in the tech industry and promote the development of a robust talent pipeline.

This growth aligns with LSU's Scholarship First Agenda, which emphasizes preparing the next generation of experts and leaders in a range of high-growth fields, including information systems, software engineering, military technology, and cyber defense to secure the future of Louisiana and the world. According to CompTIA's 2023 " State of the Tech Workforce " report, 21.7 percent of all tech job postings in Louisiana in 2022 were for occupations related to emerging technologies or for positions that required emerging tech skills.

Through SkillStorm's platform, LSU will offer a range of courses to prepare for certifications including CompTIA Security+, Network+ and A+. The programs will be available for LSU students, alumni and community members, as well as for businesses seeking new strategies to equip their existing workforce with high-demand tech skills.

"Our work is about strengthening regional economies by empowering employers to tap into new talent pools — as well as upskilling opportunities within their own employee communities," said Joe Mitchell, COO at SkillStorm. "Together with LSU OCE, we're creating a new model for higher education institutions and tech employers to join forces in ways that can both close talent gaps and create new pathways to economic mobility."

About SkillStorm

SkillStorm is bringing together Fortune 500 employers, universities, and government agencies to build tomorrow's highly skilled tech workforce. Through partnerships with platforms like Pega, Salesforce, and ServiceNow, we help working learners and aspiring tech experts build in-demand skills and earn industry-recognized certifications to compete in an increasingly dynamic economy. Our work is rooted in the belief that closing skill gaps and boosting economic mobility are two sides of the same coin, and that new approaches to training can help to both expand the pool of skilled tech talent and create new pathways to opportunity.

About Louisiana State University

LSU Online & Continuing Education supports more than 150 online degrees and certificate programs from the LSU family of institutions. These flexible programs stack together to help advance careers and reach educational goals with no credit left behind. Our mission is to meet learners' evolving needs by creating education opportunities in high-demand, workforce-relevant fields. Learn more at online.lsu.edu .

