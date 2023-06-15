Shipt Appoints Katie Stratton as First Chief Growth Officer

New executive role designed to accelerate company's growth in CPG and retail

Stratton's tech and advertising sales leadership ideal for expanding Shipt's business initiatives & driving growth with partners

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipt, a retail tech company known for connecting people to high-quality delivery, announced Katie Stratton has been appointed the company's first Chief Growth Officer. Stratton, who will report to Shipt CEO Kamau Witherspoon, will guide the company as it matures into its next strategic, growth-focused phase. Stratton will oversee the new Shipt Growth team, which includes business development, business capabilities, consumer packaged goods (CPG), partner success, innovation, and site merchandising and catalog operations.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Shipt at a key time in the company's growth," said Stratton. "Shipt's business is known for connecting consumers with exceptional service – and extending that same exceptional service to retail and CPG partners. I am excited to accelerate growth with and for our partners, expand our offerings, and drive innovation across the company."

Stratton has nearly two decades of experience at the intersection of business development, partner management, advertising technology and marketing. She joins Shipt from Meta where she spent 11 years in a variety of CPG & retail leadership roles including five years as their head of U.S. restaurant sales. In her most recent position at Meta, she oversaw sales & strategy for the Facebook and Instagram national sales team that achieved substantial growth. Before Meta, she began her career in the creative agency world managing auto advertising at Saatchi & Saatchi, then leading global business for both Unilever and Cadillac at Bartle Bogle Hegarty.

"Welcoming Katie to Shipt isn't just about having a growth team, it's about being a growth company," said Shipt CEO Kamau Witherspoon. "Katie's deep experience and strategic mindset will help us reach the next level. There is a large addressable market that Shipt is ideally-suited to serve, and Katie will lead efforts to ambitiously and deliberately pursue opportunities to be even more of a growth engine for our partners."

Stratton is a founding board member of Rutgers Business School's Center for Women in Business. She and her husband, Aaron, live in New Jersey and are proud parents to a six-year-old son and four-year-old girl/boy twins.

About Shipt

Shipt is a retail tech company that connects people to reliable, high-quality delivery with a personal touch. Through the power of technology, Shipt connects customers to the things they want from the stores they love, workers to new earning opportunities, and retail businesses to more satisfied customers. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt brings people the flexible solutions they need with the above-and-beyond service they expect. Shipt is an independently operated subsidiary of Target Corp. and available in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. For more information, please visit Shipt's Newsroom.

