FDA Roundup: June 16, 2023

On Thursday, the FDA approved the Premia Spine, Inc. TOPS System as an alternative to spinal fusion for the treatment of certain patients with degenerative spondylolisthesis with moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis. Degenerative spondylolisthesis is a painful debilitating condition where one of the vertebra (a spinal bone) slips forward putting pressure on the bone below it, which can sometimes cause pain. Lumbar spinal stenosis is a condition where the space around the spinal canal is too narrow leading to pressure on the nerves of the spine causing numbness and pain that may be severe. The TOPS System is an implant that attaches to the spine. Unlike a spinal fusion procedure, the TOPS System is designed to allow motion in the lower (lumbar) spine and may also help reduce pain and help people return to normal activities.



