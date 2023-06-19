Centauri Martin and i-Pro Martin Selected by Champion Fiberglass for Market Expansion

Expanded partnership provides versatile product solutions for electrical customers in NM, CO and WY

HOUSTON, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg Baker, CEO of JD Martin, is pleased to announce an expanded partnership, on behalf of Centauri Martin and i-Pro Martin, with Champion Fiberglass in three new markets effective June 19, 2023.

JD Martin Company, Inc. (PRNewswire)

Champion Fiberglass expands partnership to provide versatile product solutions for electrical customers in NM, CO and WY

Stephanie Rodriguez, Vice President of Centauri Martin said, "We look forward to offering this portfolio of products to our existing and new customers. It is a pleasure to represent and support the Champion Fiberglass brand in our market."

Tim Klinger, President/CEO/Principal of i-Pro Martin said, "We are excited to join forces with Champion Fiberglass, a renowned innovator with a strong focus on customer satisfaction and valuable industry partnerships."

Scott Patchan, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Champion Fiberglass says, "We continue to build on our well-established partnership and previous success with JD Martin with this expansion. Partnering with solution-focused, top-of-the-line customer service electrical industry professionals such as Centauri Martin and i-Pro Martin means more customers will have access to our high quality, innovative product line —to help them successfully use our lightweight-yet-strong fiberglass conduit (RTRC) to save time and money on their projects."

With the current expansion JD Martin and the firm's affiliated OpCo's now represent Champion Fiberglass in New Mexico, Colorado and Wyoming, in addition to existing representation in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Mississippi.

ABOUT JD MARTIN:

JD Martin Company is an electrical manufacturers' representative agency that sells and markets premier lines of electrical products to OEM and MRO contractors, and end-user markets through wholesale distribution. Since 1954, for more than 68 years, we have supported industries such as oil & gas, mining, steel, wastewater treatment, wind power generation and commercial construction. We offer impactful solutions and sell electrical products, through qualified electrical distributor channels, in over 16 states in territories that include Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, The Carolinas, Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee. To learn more about JD Martin click here.

ABOUT CENTAURI MARTIN:

Established in 1988, Centauri Sales quickly grew to become the leading electrical manufacturer's representative agency in the territory that it services: New Mexico, West Texas, Eastern Arizona and Southern Colorado. In 2020 Centauri Sales joined forces with JD Martin to become Centauri Martin and bring powerful and lasting value to our customers. At Centauri Martin we are proud, and privileged, to have become trusted, long-term partners to our local customers and manufacturers alike, ensuring a long and fruitful relationship to both. To learn more about Centauri Martin click here.

ABOUT I-PRO MARTIN:

I-Pro Martin is committed to being a premiere, world class manufacturer's representative serving the electrical, electronic, utility, and datacom markets in the Rocky Mountain Region. We accomplish this by providing sophisticated, cost-effective, systems solutions, field sales, and marketing services that anticipate and exceed the expectations of our customers, principals, and employees. To learn more about I-PRO Martin click here.

ABOUT CHAMPION FIBERGLASS:

Champion Fiberglass leads the electrical duct industry in the development and delivery of high-quality RTRC conduit solutions. Since 1988, Champion Fiberglass has built a consistent history of "firsts," from the first epoxy resins to offer flame resistance and low smoke characteristics to the recent extension of existing support spacing distances. Champion Fiberglass strives to offer the best in the RTRC conduit space, supporting engineers and project owners as they build success and savings in their industries. To learn more about Champion Fiberglass click here.

Contact:

Greg Baker

GBaker@jdmartin.com

Centauri Martin (PRNewswire)

i-Pro Martin (PRNewswire)

Champion Fiberglass (PRNewswire)

Champion Fiberglass conduit in action — A data center installation project. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JD Martin Co.