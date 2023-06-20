Cambium Networks adds Gigabit FTTx Combo PON to its Fixed Wireless Portfolio Giving ISPs Unprecedented Flexibility

Cambium Networks' ONE Network enabled by cnMaestro™ management Solution Converges these technologies into a single pane of glass

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of networking solutions, today introduced its FTTx Combo PON platform, enabling service providers to more easily deploy and manage last-mile fiber and/or hybrid fixed wireless deployments. As more wireless internet service providers (WISPs) turn to fiber to address bandwidth demands, they often struggle to manage the added level of complexity of fiber deployments. Cambium Networks reduces the pain of this complexity by streamlining planning, ordering, installation and network management.

Cambium Networks Logo (PRNewsFoto/Cambium Networks) (PRNewswire)

Constant technological advances make the risk of premature obsolescence very real. The Combo Passive Optical Network (PON) technology from Cambium Networks supports both Gigabit Passive Optical (GPON) and 10 Gigabit Symmetric XGS-PON technology over the same fiber to allow increased flexibility in designing and deploying a FTTx solution.

"I'm excited to see Cambium Networks jump into the fiber industry," said Tim Meads, Network Infrastructure Manager, Mountain West Technologies. "Software configuration and operations are a snap. We can now confidently deploy fiber as a first option backed up by support that is second to none."

The solution includes the latest Combo PON technology and simplified configuration, along with easy-to-use management software. Optical Line Terminals (OLT) with 8- and 16-port options keep operations simple yet scalable while indoor Optical Network Terminals (ONT) and unique PoE powered outdoor ONTs open up numerous options for deployment. The solutions are managed via cnMaestro™ X, This single pane of glass management platform addresses both wireless and now fiber broadband technologies. With cnMaestro, network operators will also have a seamless, integrated customer support experience that increases end user satisfaction while reducing operating costs.

"Cambium Networks has re-imagined networking to make it easier for WISPs to incorporate carrier-grade, multi-gigabit symmetrical fiber technology," said Cambium Networks President and CEO Atul Bhatnagar. "Our Combo PON solution offers a simple way for our customers to continue to invest in their infrastructure while future-proofing their network – all while keeping costs down. Now operators can manage fiber, fixed wireless access (FWA) and indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi from a single pane of glass to deliver exceptional digital experiences. That's a significant and welcome change."

"Complex network management and extensive element provisioning settings consume significant technical resources," said Chris DePuy, co-founder and analyst, 650 Group, a trusted market research firm with decades of experience. "Simplifying network management with a converged network and optimizing the network elements for application efficiency enable service providers to have a leaner, more cost-effective IT strategy."

"Our unique ONE Network approach demystifies and simplifies the management, statistics, troubleshooting and Quality of Experience (QoE) associated with broadband networks," said Sakid Ahmed, VP & General Manager, Fiber Business, Cambium Networks. "Now, with fiber technology in our portfolio, network operators can simplify operations with a securely converged network, increase operational efficiency by using intelligent automation across all processes, and deliver consistently predictable user experiences with application optimization."

FTTx Combo PON is expected to ship in late Q2 of 2023.

Cambium Networks enables service providers, enterprises, industrial organizations, and governments to deliver exceptional digital experiences and device connectivity with compelling economics. Our ONE Network platform simplifies management of Cambium Networks' wired and wireless broadband and network edge technologies. Our customers can focus more resources on managing their business rather than the network. We deliver connectivity that just works.

