GREENBROOK TMS ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF VOTING AT ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TORONTO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBNH) ("Greenbrook" or the "Company"), a leading provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation ("TMS") therapy in the United States, announced today the results of voting at its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today (the "Meeting"). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting as set out below is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular of Greenbrook dated May 11, 2023 (the "Circular").

The total number of common shares represented at the Meeting was 29,769,721, representing approximately 72.96% of Greenbrook's outstanding common shares entitled to be voted.

Election of Directors

The election by the shareholders of the following nominees as directors of Greenbrook until the next annual meeting following their election or until their successors are elected or appointed was approved by shareholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. The following represents the votes received with regard to such matter:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Brian P. Burke 19,905,867 68.94 % 8,968,999 31.06 % Colleen Campbell 19,905,567 68.94 % 8,969,299 31.06 % Sasha Cucuz 19,650,509 68.05 % 9,224,357 31.95 % Adrienne Graves, Ph.D. 19,169,538 66.39 % 9,705,328 33.61 % Benjamin Klein 7,592,741 26.30 % 21,282,125 73.70 % Bill Leonard 19,650,529 68.05 % 9,224,337 31.95 % Frank Tworecke 19,907,567 68.94 % 8,967,299 31.06 % Elias Vamvakas 19,699,408 68.22 % 9,175,458 31.78 %



In accordance with the Company's majority voting policy (the "Majority Voting Policy"), since Mr. Benjamin Klein received more "withheld" votes than votes "for", Mr. Klein is required to tender his resignation as a director to the board of directors (the "Board"). The Board will consider such resignation and will notify the shareholders of the outcome of such consideration in due course by press release.

A copy of the Majority Voting Policy is available on the Company's website at www.greenbrooktms.com and is described in detail in the Circular, a copy of which is available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com and on the Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval system ("EDGAR") at www.sec.gov .

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP was reappointed as auditor of Greenbrook and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration by a resolution passed by a majority of the shareholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. The following represents the votes received with regard to such matter:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 29,769,221 100.00 % 500 0.00 %



About Greenbrook TMS Inc.

Operating through 133 Company-operated treatment centers, Greenbrook is a leading provider of TMS and Spravato® (esketamine nasal spray), FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapies for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder ("MDD") and other mental health disorders, in the United States. TMS therapy provides local electromagnetic stimulation to specific brain regions known to be directly associated with mood regulation. Spravato® is offered to treat adults with treatment-resistant depression and depressive symptoms in adults with MDD with suicidal thoughts or actions. Greenbrook has provided more than one million treatments to over 30,000 patients struggling with depression.

View original content:

SOURCE Greenbrook TMS Inc.