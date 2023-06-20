TILLAMOOK, Ore., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The heat (and grill) is on, but does the sliced cheese on your burger make the cut? Tillamook Farmstyle Slices are the thicker, meltier choice for your grill game this summer.

Double Cheddar Bacon Burger, featuring Tillamook Farmstyle Sharp Cheddar Slices, created by Chef and New York Times Bestselling Author Gaby Dalkin of “What’s Gaby Cooking” and Dan Pelosi, also known as “GrossyPelosi” and author of the highly anticipated debut cookbook (PRNewswire)

Hot Take: Tillamook Invites You to Slice into Summer Grilling with Gaby Dalkin and Dan Pelosi at New York's Hudson Yards

Stand by for burger-inspo: Chef and New York Times Bestselling Author Gaby Dalkin of "What's Gaby Cooking" teamed up with Dan Pelosi, also known as "GrossyPelosi" and author of the highly anticipated debut cookbook, Let's Eat, to create a Double Cheddar Bacon Burger, featuring Tillamook Farmstyle Sharp Cheddar Slices, like you've never tasted before.

In New York City? You are invited to come see the dynamic duo in action, as Gaby and Dan grill up their Double Cheddar Bacon Burger sliders at the "Tillamook Slices of Summer" Event at The Public Square and Gardens at Hudson Yards.

"Tillamook Slices of Summer" at Hudson Yards event details:

Noon to 7:00 PM EST on Monday , June 26 and Tuesday, June 27 – Event open to the public; Tillamook Farmstyle Slices samples available

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM EST on Monday , June 26 and Noon to 3:00 PM EST on Tuesday , June 27 – Watch Gaby and Dan in action and try their Double Cheddar Bacon Burger in slider form

Can't make it? No problem. You can enter Tillamook's Summer Grilling Sweepstakes for a chance to win your own portable grill. A winner will be selected in each of the 50 US states. Simply sign-up to receive the Tillamook e-mail newsletter and be entered to win one of 50 Tillamook-orange portable grills in the Tillamook Summer Grilling Sweepstakes.

Double Cheddar Bacon Burger

About the recipe, by Gaby X Grossy:

This Double Cheddar Bacon Burger is truly out of this world incredible. It's got double the extra-thick and melty Tillamook Farmstyle Sliced Cheddar both INSIDE the burger and on top. There's tons of delish 80/20 beef along with some crumbled bacon, a big dollop of guacamole and a tomato on top to seal the deal. Everything is then wrapped in the embrace of a warm toasted burger bun! We are not saying this burger will change your life, but it will at least bring you all the delicious joy of Gaby and Grossy's friendship! Enjoy!

For the Burgers:

1 ½ pounds ground beef (80/20)

4 slices cooked bacon, crumbled

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon garlic powder

8 slices Tillamook Farmstyle Sharp Cheddar Slices, divided

Extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

4 burger buns (your preference)

For the Caramelized Onions:

2 large yellow onions (about 1 pound) peeled and sliced into ¼ inch slices

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste

For the Guacamole:

4 ripe Hass avocados

3 tablespoons freshly chopped chives

½ lemon juiced

½ lime juiced

2 teaspoons finely chopped jalapeño

Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste

For Serving:

Sliced tomato

Add the ground beef, crumbled cooked bacon, onion powder, garlic powder, 1 heaping teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon of pepper to a large mixing bowl. Use clean hands to mix the meat mixture until evenly combined. Divide the mixture into 4 equal portions, then divide each portion in half, leaving you with 8 equal portions.

To form the burger, take one portion of beef and smash it into a round patty, slightly bigger than the bun. Take one slice of the Sharp Cheddar Slices and tear it into quarters. Shingle the cheese on the patty, leaving a ½- inch border. Take another portion of beef and flatten it to the same size as the first patty. Place it on top and gently crimp the patties together. Set the finished patty aside on a plate and continue the process with the remaining meat and cheese to make 4 total patties.

Prepare the caramelized onions. Heat butter and 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large dutch oven or large sauce pan over medium high heat. Add in the sliced onions and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 15 minutes uncovered. Reduce heat to medium and cook for another 10 minutes stirring frequently. Drop heat to medium low and continue to cook till onions are deep golden brown for another 5-10 minutes. Place in a bowl to cool.

Prepare the guacamole. Cut the avocados in half lengthwise. Remove the pit from the avocado and discard. Remove the avocado from the skin and place the avocado flesh into a bowl. Add the lemon juice, lime juice, chives, jalapeño, salt and pepper. Mash with a fork until half smooth and creamy. Taste and add more salt and pepper if desired.

Preheat the grill to medium-high heat (400-450 degrees F) and lightly oil the grates. Add the burger patties to the grill and cook for 4-5 minutes per side. With 2-3 minutes to go, add the remaining Sharp Cheddar Slices on top of the burgers. Remove the burger patties from the grill and let rest for 5 minutes.

While the burgers are resting, add the buns to the grill, cut side down, and grill until lightly toasted, about 2-3 minutes.

To assemble the burgers, add a spoonful of caramelized onions and a patty on each bottom bun. Top with guacamole and a slice of tomato. Serve immediately. Recipe makes 4 burgers.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) recently achieved the distinction as a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products made in the most natural way possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook® produces internationally recognized, award-winning cheese as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt, and sour cream, made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by a group of farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs more than 900 people throughout the state. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com.

About Hudson Yards:

Hudson Yards is the newest neighborhood on Manhattan's West Side developed by Related Companies and Oxford Properties Group. A template for the future of cities, Hudson Yards is Manhattan's first LEED Gold Certified Neighborhood; home to leading retail brands in every category from luxury to fast fashion, and first-ever stores from popular online retailers; restaurants and food experiences by world-renowned chefs and restaurateurs; dynamic cultural institutions and attractions including Edge, Vessel and The Shed; modern residences offering unparalleled amenities; more than five acres of public plazas, gardens and groves; the world's first Equinox Hotel; state-of-the-art commercial office space for industry leaders including Meta, Warner Bros. Discovery, BlackRock and more; and eventually a new 750-seat public school. For more information on Hudson Yards, please visit HudsonYardsNewYork.com.

Media Contacts:

Jenna Faller, FleishmanHillard

jenna.faller@fleishman.com

Austin Blythe, Tillamook

ABlythe@tillamook.com

“Tillamook Slices of Summer” at Hudson Yards event details: Noon to 7:00 PM EST on Monday, June 26 and Tuesday, June 27 – Event open to the public; Tillamook Farmstyle Slices samples available 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM EST on Monday, June 26 and Noon to 3:00 PM EST on Tuesday, June 27 – Watch Gaby and Dan in action and try their Double Cheddar Bacon Burger in slider form (PRNewswire)

The heat (and grill) is on, but does the sliced cheese on your burger make the cut? Tillamook Farmstyle Slices are the thicker, meltier choice for your grill game this summer. (PRNewswire)

Tillamook County Creamery Association (PRNewsfoto/Tillamook County Creamery Assoc) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tillamook County Creamery Association