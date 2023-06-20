Japan Airlines now using RTX to improve predictive maintenance

Collins Aerospace Ascentia® tool to be installed on over 50 aircraft

PARIS, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX business (NYSE: RTX), and Japan Airlines (JAL) announced today that JAL will use Collins Aerospace's Ascentia® maintenance performance monitoring solution on its Boeing 787 fleet.

"Ascentia is a valuable addition to our maintenance program," said Harada Kuniharu, Manager Reliability Group, System Engineering Office at JAL Engineering Co., Ltd. "By using Ascentia, we can further improve our maintenance operations and provide our passengers with a safer and even more reliable travel experience."

The cloud-based predictive maintenance solution uses advanced data analytics and machine learning algorithms to help airlines improve maintenance operations and increase aircraft reliability. By analyzing flight data and maintenance records in real-time, Ascentia can help predict potential maintenance issues and provide recommendations for corrective actions before they occur, which helps to reduce unscheduled downtime and improve aircraft availability.

"Ascentia is designed to help airlines improve their operational efficiency," said Clotilde Enel-Rehel, executive director for Customer Programs at Collins Aerospace. "Our data-driven solution will provide JAL with predictive maintenance recommendations to optimize their schedule and improving their customers' experience."

Collins Aerospace's Ascentia solution is currently in use by several major airlines around the world and has been shown to improve aircraft reliability and reduce unscheduled maintenance costs by up to 20 percent. Equipping JAL's Boeing 787 fleet with Ascentia represents a significant milestone for Collins Aerospace as it continues to expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

About Raytheon Technologies

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. Our global team of 180,000 employees pushes the limits of known science and redefines how we connect and protect our world. We are advancing aviation, building smarter defense systems and creating innovations to take us deeper into space. Effective July 1, the company will complete its realignment into three customer-focused business units — Collins Aerospace, Raytheon and Pratt & Whitney. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines (JAL) was founded in 1951 and became the first international airline in Japan. A member of the oneworld® Alliance, the airline now reaches 376 airports in 64 countries and regions together with its codeshare partners with a modern fleet of 224 aircraft. JAL Mileage Bank (JMB), the airline's loyalty program, is one of the largest mileage programs in Asia. Awarded as one of the most punctual major international airlines and a certified 5-Star Airline by Skytrax and a "World Class" airline by APEX. JAL is committed to providing customers with the highest levels of flight safety and quality in every aspect of its service, and to becoming one of the most preferred airlines in the world.

Media Contacts



James Brindle

+1 317.778.5769

james.brindle@collins.com

View original content:

SOURCE Raytheon Technologies