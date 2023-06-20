Mondrian Ibiza Offering Limited Preview This Summer Ahead of 2024 Opening

Reservations now open to preview sophisticated beachfront hotel that celebrates the spirit of the White Island

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mondrian Ibiza, the first property in Spain for the design-driven hotel brand, is now accepting reservations for an eight-week preview season beginning August 15, ahead of the hotel's highly-anticipated official opening in Spring 2024. As Mondrian is renowned for destinations at the heart of the world's most exciting cultural scenes, from Los Angeles and London to Singapore and Seoul, the lively island of Ibiza is a natural fit for the brand's newest location, which will feature 154 guest rooms.

Mondrian Ibiza is located in Cala Llonga, an idyllic natural port on Ibiza's east coast, offering a picturesque seaside landscape with over 200 meters of beachfront. Spanish studios Beades Architects and Cuarto Interior designed a new expression of the island captured in Mondrian's signature style. A natural sensibility carries into its spacious guest rooms, each imbued with the light and airy ambiance of sun-filled Ibiza days.

Artwork will play an integral role in the guest experience, as it does in every Mondrian location. Gone Rogue – an art curation and consultant collective – thoughtfully selected a collection that draws inspiration from and reflects Ibiza's natural beauty. Additionally, Gone Rogue will curate a rolling exhibition space in the lobby dedicated to exploring and showcasing the work of local artists.

For those who would like early access to what is sure to become a mainstay of island culture in 2024, our preview offer includes:

Enjoy up to 25% off room reservations

50 € daily restaurant and bar credit

Complimentary daily breakfast per person

By 2024, an array of gastronomic destinations unique to this Mondrian location will be open to play their part in fostering community and exciting guests. Part coffee bar, part specialty marketplace for locally-baked sweets and sandwiches, The Perq is metropolitan coffee shop culture, transported to an island destination. No matter the time, Sun & Moon will be serving up Aussie-influenced comfort foods, light bites and refreshing drinks. And the understated and classic Japanese restaurant Niko is defined by premium ingredients and exceptional presentation, enjoyed in a serene and luxurious setting

Alongside Mondrian Ibiza, Hyde Ibiza will also open its doors for an August preview. This 401-room, two-tower property from the music-inspired, boho-chic hospitality brand offers the curated-pool scene, and festival-like programming for which Hyde is known. Guests of Mondrian and Hyde are able to enjoy entertainment and dining across both properties.

