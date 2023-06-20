Paris Baguette and Lavazza Team Up with "The Queen of Cakes" Yolanda Gampp to Introduce Limited-Edition Line of Baked and Brewed Goods and Announce Rise To The Occasion Sweepstakes

Visit a Paris Baguette location now through August 21 for a chance to win an exclusive grand prize NYC food and entertainment experience September 9-11

MOONACHIE, N.J., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Baguette , the neighborhood bakery café, and Lavazza, the renowned Italian coffee company, have partnered with Yolanda Gampp, Queen of Cakes and Judge on FOX's "Crime Scene Kitchen" and co-founder of How To Cake It, the #1 baking education brand in the world, to create a limited-time menu of baked and brewed goods available now at Paris Baguette locations nationwide. The partnership serves up an unforgettable sensory experience culminating in the trip of a lifetime for one lucky customer through the Rise to the Occasion sweepstakes.

Paris Baguette and Lavazza Team Up with “The Queen of Cakes” Yolanda Gampp to Introduce Limited-Edition Line of Baked and Brewed Goods and Announce Rise To The Occasion Sweepstakes (PRNewswire)

Working closely with Paris Baguette's expert cakers and bakers and Lavazza's legendary roasters, Gampp has crafted a winning lineup of limited-edition products. These culinary delights include:

Drop Shot Bomboloni: A scrumptious vanilla bean custard-filled pastry decorated to mimic a tennis ball featuring an irresistible combination of flavors and textures with smooth icing in vibrant tennis ball green with a white lace design.

First Serve Lemon Lime Blackberry Cake Slice: A delightful cake slice inspired by the bright refreshing flavors of summer featuring zesty lemon and lime, complemented by the sweetness of blackberries.

Courtside Coconut Oat Milk Nitro Latte: A refreshing and invigorating beverage crafted with Lavazza coffee and coconut oat milk.

"We are delighted to partner with Yolanda and Lavazza on this exclusive bakery line-up and for this once-in-a-lifetime trip," said Darren Tipton, Chief Executive Officer Paris Baguette. "Yolanda's culinary expertise and passion for creating unforgettable delights perfectly aligns with our brand's commitment to excellence. We believe this collaboration will provide an unrivaled opportunity for our guests to immerse themselves in an unforgettable experience that merges the world of sports and impeccable craftsmanship."

Paris Baguette and Lavazza are giving one lucky fan plus three guests the chance to win an exclusive trip of a lifetime to New York City this September through the Rise To The Occasion sweepstakes. One grand prize winner will enjoy roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations, food, and the opportunity to meet Yolanda Gampp. The sweepstakes will also feature a second place prize of a $500 Paris Baguette gift card and third place prize of a $250 Paris Baguette gift card.

Fans can enter now through August 21, and each visit to a Paris Baguette location provides a new opportunity to enter. With the purchase of one of the limited-edition menu items, customers will receive one entry into the sweepstakes. A mixed double combo, which includes a specially featured Lavazza beverage along with one of the exclusive pastries, offers double the entry chances.*

For more information about Paris Baguette and to find a list of locations, visit ParisBaguette.com .

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous U.S./D.C., age 21+. Void in AK, HI and where prohibited. Ends 08/21/23. For full Official Rules and how to enter without making a purchase visit sweepstakes.parisbaguette.com.

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 bakery cafés in the United States by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.com.

About Lavazza Group

Lavazza, founded in Turin in 1895, has been owned by the Lavazza family for four generations. Today the Group is one of the leading players on the global coffee scene, with turnover of over € 2.7 billion and a portfolio of top brands that lead their respective markets, such as Lavazza, Carte Noire, Merrild and Kicking Horse. It is active in all business sectors and has operations in 140 markets, with 8 manufacturing plants in 5 countries and about 5,500 collaborators all over the world. The Group's global presence is the result of over 125 years of growth and the more than 30 billion cups of Lavazza coffee produced every year are a testament to a remarkable success story, with the goal of continuing to offer the best coffee possible, in all forms, by focusing on every aspect of the supply chain, from the selection of the raw material to the product in the cup. Lavazza Group has revolutionized coffee culture by investing continuously in research and development: from the intuition that marked the company's earliest success - the coffee blend - to the development of innovative packaging solutions; from the first espresso sipped in Space to the dozens of industrial patents. The ability to be ahead of the times is also reflected in the focus on sustainability - economic, social and environmental - which has always been a benchmark for guiding corporate strategies. "Awakening a better world every morning" is the corporate purpose of Lavazza Group, with the aim of creating sustainable value for shareholders, collaborators, consumers and the communities in which it operates, combining competitiveness with social and environmental responsibility.

About Yolanda Gampp

Known as the "Queen of Cakes", Yolanda Gampp is a celebrated cake and culinary artist, expert judge on Fox's Crime Scene Kitchen and star of one of the biggest YouTube baking channels of all time, "How To Cake It". A two-time best-selling cookbook author, Yolanda has been featured as an expert judge on numerous Food Network and Netflix TV Shows including "Cake Wars," "Best Baker In America" and "Nailed It,". Gampp is also the co-founder of How To Cake It, the #1 online baking education company in the world with a global community of over 15 million desserts and sweets enthusiasts.

