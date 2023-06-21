Alaska Airlines and CLEAR Announce Innovative Partnership to Make Travel Easier and More Secure for Mileage Plan Members

Mileage Plan members now receive preferential pricing on a CLEAR Plus membership and bonus miles

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines and CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, today announced a new strategic collaboration to make travel easier and more predictable for Alaska Airlines' Mileage Plan members. Through the new partnership, Mileage Plan members will receive preferential pricing on an annual CLEAR Plus membership, allowing them to move faster through security at 52 airports nationwide by verifying their identity with their eyes or fingerprint and replacing the need to take out their wallet and driver's license. This is the first step in the innovative partnership to accelerate the adoption of digital identity and remove friction throughout the travel journey with innovations such as biometric boarding passes.

Starting today, all Mileage Plan members can enroll in CLEAR Plus at a preferred rate of $179 a year at www.clearme.com/alaska. Elite Mileage Plan members – MVP, MVP Gold, MVP Gold 75K and MVP Gold 100K – who enroll in a new CLEAR Plus membership will receive 1,500 miles, and Elite Mileage Plan members who renew their CLEAR Plus membership will receive 1,250 miles every year upon renewal. From now through July 16, 2023, all Mileage Plan members who enroll in CLEAR Plus for the first time will receive an additional 1,000 Mileage Plan miles.

"We understand from our guests how important it is for them to have the best possible experience when traveling with us, and part of that is saving time when they're at the airport," said Shane Jones, vice president of real estate and business development at Alaska Airlines. "Our frequent flyers are already big fans of CLEAR Plus. With a discounted CLEAR Plus membership available to all of our Mileage Plan members, we believe more of our guests will appreciate this valuable travel benefit."

"CLEAR is obsessed with delivering the best customer experience, so we're excited to provide Alaska Airlines' Mileage Plan members with the confidence and predictability of CLEAR Plus," said Kasra Moshkani, EVP of Operations at CLEAR. "We look forward to expanding our partnership with Alaska Airlines to continue unlocking seamless experiences for their frequent flyers from home to gate and beyond."

Mileage Plan members who join CLEAR Plus can add up to three family members or friends to their account for $70 each. Family members under 18 years old can always join CLEAR members in the CLEAR Lane for free. Beyond the airport, CLEAR members can seamlessly affirm their identity for free wherever life takes them – whether they're checking into a hotel, visiting the doctor, renting a car, or cheering on their favorite sports team.

CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With more than 16 million members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com.

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We strive to be the most caring airline with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program. As a member of the oneworld alliance, and with our additional global partners, our guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 25 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

