Marcum Earns Top 10 Spot as Best Employer in Ohio

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcum LLP, one of the nation's largest accounting and advisory firms, has once again demonstrated its commitment to its team members, earning a top spot as a Best Employer in Ohio, according to Crain's Cleveland Business. 2023 marks the 3rd time Marcum has been featured on this competitive list since coming into the northeast Ohio market via merger in 2019. Marcum placed in the top 10 for large-scale employers, a category for companies with teams of 250 employees or more.

(PRNewsfoto/Marcum LLP) (PRNewswire)

"Marcum works hard to demonstrate our commitment to team members every day, so being named among Cleveland's elite employers for the third time since 2021 is an enormous honor. This accolade is a testament to our commitment to fostering an environment that promotes professional growth, a culture of entrepreneurship, and values diversity, equity, and inclusion. At Marcum, we believe everyone with skill and talent should have an equal chance to progress their career, and we're committed to creating clear pathways to leadership for all our associates," said Dani Gisondo, Regional Managing Partner-Ohio and member of Marcum's Executive Committee.

The Crain's Cleveland Business 2023 Best Employer program represents a critical benchmark in employee satisfaction. Best Companies Group, an independent third-party evaluator, assessed nominated companies and their employees' satisfaction based on a range of criteria, including benefits, policies, personal engagement, and overall satisfaction.

In addition to regional accolades, Marcum was recognized as a Top 20 firm in the 2023 national Vault accounting survey, solidifying its standing as a leader in the accounting industry. The Vault survey ranks accounting firms based on culture, employee satisfaction, and overall business outlook, gathering insights from accounting industry professionals nationwide. In 2023, Marcum maintained its position at No. 13 overall and advanced to No. 13 in the Prestige category, demonstrating its continued commitment to excellence. Additionally, the firm maintained its Top 20 rankings across the Practice Area, Quality of Life, and Diversity categories.

Marcum LLP's ongoing recognition in regional and national surveys is a testament to its unwavering commitment to cultivating a diverse, equitable, and inclusive work environment that fosters professional growth and entrepreneurship. As Marcum continues to set new standards in the accounting and advisory field, it remains focused on its mission: to nurture talent and provide unparalleled service to clients.

About Marcum LLP

Marcum LLP is a top-ranked national accounting and advisory firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurial, middle-market companies and high net worth individuals achieve their goals. Marcum's industry-focused practices offer deep insight and specialized services to privately held and publicly registered companies, and nonprofit and social sector organizations. The Firm also provides a full complement of technology, wealth management, and executive search and staffing services. Headquartered in New York City, Marcum has offices in major business markets across the U.S. and select international locations. #AskMarcum.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marcum LLP