Upcoming Webinar Spotlights Prostate Cancer and Black Men

Married Couple, Celebrity Urologist, and Minister Discuss Why Faith and Education are Essential

RICHMOND, Va., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to stark health disparities in the United States that result in higher rates of prostate cancer diagnosis and death for Black men, The Balm In Gilead, Inc., a national non-profit organization, will present a free webinar titled "Talk That Talk: Prostate Cancer and Black Men" on June 27, 2023 at 7:00pmET via Zoom at https://bit.ly/43rArw3. Registration is required.

"Because one in six Black men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, our webinar will address gaps that contribute to delays in Black men seeking screening and treatment for this disease," said Pernessa C. Seele, Ph.D., founder and CEO of The Balm In Gilead, Inc. "We need to ''talk that talk" within our families, congregations, and communities.

"Talk That Talk: Prostate Cancer and Black Men" will address how families and faith communities can help build awareness about prostate cancer. Dr. Seele will host the webinar. The moderator will be Rev. Dr. Nathaniel T. Brooks, senior pastor, Greater St. John Baptist Church, Birmingham, AL, who is a leader in community cancer education. Joining him will be Fenwa Milhouse, MD, a board-certified urologist, co-owner of Chicago's Down There Urology, and star of TLC network's "Dr. Down Below." Sharing their personal experience with prostate cancer will be Dr. Lionell Sabb, who was diagnosed in 2022, and his wife of 43 years, Mrs. Cynthia Sabb.

Prostate cancer hits Black men harder than their white counterparts. For every one hundred thousand African American men, 174 will be diagnosed with the disease, as compared with a rate of only 105 per one hundred thousand white men.1 To help reverse this health disparity, The Balm In Gilead encourages Black men to get screened for prostate cancer on a regular basis.

The Balm In Gilead, Inc. is a 35-year-old organization whose mission is to improve the health status of people of African descent by providing technical support to faith institutions. Learn more at The Balm In Gilead.

"Talk That Talk" is presented with support from Janssen. Register at https://bit.ly/43rArw3.

