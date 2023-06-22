Affinity Empowering Launches READY™, Platform Technology to Improve Access to Care

- READY removes barriers to mental health, physical health and wellness by providing support and helping users achieve goals

Affinity Empowering, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Affinity Empowering) (PRNewswire)

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 22, 2023 Affinity Empowering, Inc., a life science technology company that provides health and wellness solutions with evidence-informed content, today announces the launch of its READY™ digital health solution. READY is a self-guided mental and physical health and wellness management program that offers poly-chronic disease management and wellness solutions for patients, providers, and health care systems.

READY provides scalable technology to assess and support mental health and wellness conditions and presents personalized user content, packaged into an intuitive and engaging user platform. READY offers self-guided pathways addressing mental and physical health conditions with content designed by clinicians to ensure users get top-quality support.

READY also has the ability to conduct assessments and provide personalized content to support individual user goals. Short screeners within READY help identify individualized goals that then filter the user content, activities, and resources related to those goals. Gamification, social support, and engagement tools are also included help individuals on their health journey.

"We are proud to unveil READY, our highly customizable digital engagement tool that better integrates care into daily life," said Dr. Michael Tkach, Chief Operating Officer of Affinity Empowering. "READY provides clinically informed support pathways in multiple areas to best match users' and providers' individualized needs with top-quality resources."

The READY platform enables users to regenerate their health. READY can integrate with providers, labs, and other resources to track changes they are making to their health in real time. READY encompasses mental health and physical health areas to improve health outcomes and close gaps in care by addressing behavioral health factors to support a range of conditions including cardio health, metabolic health including diabetes and obesity, cancer treatment, healthy aging, and a variety of mental health conditions..

READY is powered by Affinity Empowering's Assure™ digital health infrastructure platform, a HIPAA-compliant data and analytics management system that integrates with electronic health records and supports scheduling, telehealth capabilities, and robust payment options.

About Affinity Empowering, Inc.

Affinity Empowering is a leading occupational health, population, and disease management life sciences organization that specializes in providing technology-based solutions and support for overall health and wellness endeavors.

For more information, please visit https://www.affinityempowering.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Affinity Empowering