DeepIntent Wins Digiday Media Award for Best Ad Tech Platform

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepIntent , the leading healthcare advertising technology company built to influence better patient health and business outcomes, announced that the DeepIntent Healthcare Advertising Platform won "Best Ad Tech Platform" in the 2023 Digiday Media Awards . Formerly the Digiday Publishing Awards, the program recognizes the companies working to modernize digital media. DeepIntent was a finalist against leading advertising and marketing technology companies such as Adapex, BLOCKBOARD, Clinch, Dstillery, EDO, and Knorex XPO.

Healthcare marketers have traditionally been saddled with multiple platforms to plan, activate, and measure their advertising campaigns. The DeepIntent Healthcare Advertising Platform was built to bridge these siloes for them. By enabling healthcare marketers to run entire programmatic campaigns within a single platform, the DeepIntent Healthcare Advertising Platform makes it far more efficient to reach healthcare providers and patients in a privacy-safe way, and coordinate messaging between the two.

Digiday's Best Ad Tech Platform category awards the ad tech platform that has most successfully achieved set goals. With patented technology and the industry's most comprehensive health data, the DeepIntent Healthcare Advertising Platform is proven to drive higher audience quality and script performance , ultimately driving better patient outcomes.

"When we started building DeepIntent seven years ago, our sole focus was on building products that connect health data with media in a privacy-safe way. As DeepIntent grows, and as we continue to innovate, we remain just as committed to that core mission: harnessing technology to close the information gap between available treatments, patients, and their providers. On behalf of the entire DeepIntent team, I'm honored to have that success recognized by Digiday," said Chris Paquette, Founder and CEO of DeepIntent.

The Digiday Media Award marks the sixth such win for the DeepIntent Healthcare Advertising Platform. The platform won a Digiday Technology Award in the Best Buy-Side Programmatic Platform category in 2020. In addition, DeepIntent won PM360 Innovation Awards four consecutive years for its HCP Planner, Patient Modeled Audiences, DeepIntent Outcomes™, and Audience Marketplace solutions.

With a core belief that advertising technology can measurably improve the lives of patients, DeepIntent is leading the healthcare advertising industry into the future. Built purposefully for the healthcare industry, the DeepIntent Healthcare Advertising Platform is proven to drive higher audience quality and script performance with patented technology and the industry's most comprehensive health data. DeepIntent is trusted by 600+ pharmaceutical brands and all the leading healthcare agencies to reach the most relevant healthcare provider and patient audiences across all channels and devices.

