"Shenzhen Stories" Promotion Event Held in Beijing

BEIJING, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-hosted by the Beijing Service Bureau for Diplomatic Missions and the Publicity Department of the CPC Shenzhen Municipal Committee, the "Shenzhen Stories" Promotion Event kicked off in Beijing on the evening of June 21.

Nearly 200 Chinese and foreign participants, including diplomatic envoys from various countries to China, representatives of international organizations in China, and media representatives, gathered in Beijing to feel the charm of Chinese traditional culture and learn about Shenzhen's explorations and practices of Chinese modernization, according to Shenzhen Municipal People's Government.

Marc Hubsch, Luxembourg's ambassador to China, delivered a speech stating that from Shenzhen's growth, we could feel the city's spirit of openness and the strong driving force behind China's economic growth. Marc Hubsch has visited Shenzhen multiple times and believes that Shenzhen is a city where people coexist harmoniously with nature and is a young city with a rich cultural heritage.

This promotion event mainly consists of three parts: the Dragon Boat Festival cultural experience, "Shenzhen Stories" themed exhibition, and dance drama "Wing Chun". The activities like making Zongzi, wearing sachets and woven bracelets, and taking photos in traditional costumes enhanced participants' understanding of traditional Chinese culture.

At the promotion event, the exhibition of famous Shenzhen brands told and explained "Shenzhen Stories" in an all-round way, winning great applause from the diplomatic envoys. They said that Shenzhen is the window of China's reform and opening up, and it is also a wonderful epitome of Chinese modernization.

According to Marc Hubsch, as the forefront of China's reform and opening up, Shenzhen epitomizes China's rapid development. From the progress of Shenzhen, one can experience the city's spirit of openness and the strong driving force behind China's economic growth.

Later that night, Chinese and foreign guests watched the Shenzhen-produced dance drama "Wing Chun", which combines two national intangible cultural heritages, "Wing Chun" and gambiered Canton gauze. It integrates traditional martial arts with contemporary dance, highlights the unique charm of Lingnan culture, and showcases the spirit of Shenzhen in the new era.

The diplomatic envoys gave thumbs-up to the performance after watching, stating that the dance drama "Wing Chun" was full of Chinese traditional cultural characteristics and told stories about Shenzhen, Guangdong, the Greater Bay Area, and even China through the beauty of dance and martial arts.

"I would say that it [Shenzhen] is a place which is constantly changing, which is good because it keeps you interested," Emmanuel Stantzos, Greek ambassador to China, said during an on-site interview. "I suggest people to visit Shenzhen and to experience this change."

View original content:

SOURCE Shenzhen Municipal People's Government