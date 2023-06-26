Wendy's Brings 'The Baconator' to NASCAR's First Ever Chicago Street Race Weekend

Wendy's teams up with NASCAR driver Noah Gragson to 'bring home the bacon' and give fans FREE Baconator hamburgers* all weekend long delivered with DoorDash

DUBLIN, Ohio, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To drive home that the Wendy's® Baconator® is first place worthy, Wendy's is once again teaming up with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and NASCAR driver Noah Gragson to bring home the bacon at the first-ever NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend. Gragson's No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro will be transformed into the boldest and beefiest car on the track – nicknamed the "The Baconator" after the fan-favorite and iconic Wendy's Baconator. Paying homage to Wendy's signature half-pound of fresh beef**, American cheese, and crispy Applewood smoked bacon, fans can expect bacon, bacon and more bacon zooming around the first-of-its-kind track and throughout the city from July 1 - 2.

Wendy’s teams up with NASCAR driver Noah Gragson to bring home the Baconator at First Ever Chicago Street Race (PRNewswire)

"At the Daytona 500 I drove 'The BEEF,' at Talladega I was behind the wheel of 'The BIGGIE,' and I can't wait to rep 'The Baconator' this weekend as my team and I try to bring home the bacon...literally," said Gragson. "I've had so much fun with Wendy's this year, from starting a little beef at Daytona, to going biggie at Talladega, and I can't wait to continue to show up for fans in Chicago this weekend."

To kick off the first-ever NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend, Wendy's is inviting fans to two official meet & greets with Noah Gragson at Chicago-area Wendy's restaurants! This is NASCAR fans' chance to meet the man behind "The Baconator" wheel, grab an autograph and enjoy swag and sweet surprises ahead of the big race.

Meet & Greets with Noah Gragson: WHERE : Wendy's, 7200 W 25 th Street, North Riverside, Illinois , 60546 WHEN: Friday, June 30 from 10:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. CT

WHERE : Wendy's, 2312 North Ashland , Chicago, Illinois , 60614



WHEN: Friday, June 30 from 12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. CT

"A race as iconic as the first-ever Chicago Street Race deserves an iconic showing, and as a brand that knows a thing or two about Bacon Cheeseburgers, we know bacon makes everything better," said Carl Loredo, Global Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "Together with our friends at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and Noah Gragson, we'll give NASCAR fans and the city of Chicago a taste of the best with the 'The Baconator.' Look out for No. 42 and you'll see a best-in-class driver, repping best-in-class bacon."

For fans watching the action from home, Wendy's is teaming up with DoorDash to bring the Baconator straight to your door! (To be clear – the hamburger, not the car, but wouldn't that be cool?!) From July 1 through July 3, all DoorDash customers can enjoy a FREE Breakfast Baconator® or Baconator with any purchase worth $20 or more on DoorDash.* Place your order on DoorDash and leave the driving to the pros! Want even more bacon? Say less. At Wendy's, we're always Baconating – from the AM until midnight or later***, Wendy's is here for all of your bacon cravings. Check out the Wendy's app to rack up rewards and be the first to know about in-app offers.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef**, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB:

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a professional motor racing team that competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, owned by Maury Gallagher and Jimmie Johnson. LEGACY MOTOR CLUB operates two full-time entries, the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Noah Gragson and the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Erik Jones. The team also fields a third part-time entry, the No. 84 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, for Johnson's limited racing schedule in 2023. NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Richard Petty "The King" serves as team ambassador.

The mission of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is to create an inclusive environment for auto-racing enthusiasts, celebrate the past and future legacies of our partners and team members, and to compete for race wins and championships at NASCAR's elite level. To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow LEGACY MOTOR CLUB on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and at www.LEGACYMOTORCLUB.com

*Get a free Baconator on orders $20+ from Wendy's. Now - 07/03. To redeem this promo, add a Baconator, Son of Baconator®, or Breakfast Baconator to your cart. Orders must have a minimum subtotal of $20, excluding taxes and fees. This discount will automatically apply at checkout if your cart meets these conditions. Offer available from 07/01/2023 through 07/03/2023. Valid only at participating Wendy's locations. Fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

***Hours may vary by location at participating Wendy's.

Wendy's logo (PRNewsfoto/Wendy's) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Wendy's Company