CUSP Chairwoman Mary Bono Renews Call for FDA Action After AP Story Exposes Failure to Crack Down on Illegal, Disposable, Flavored Vapes Flooding U.S. Market from China

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Communities United for Smart Policy Chairwoman Mary Bono released the following statement responding to a new Associated Press report outlining how the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's lack of enforcement has allowed Chinese manufacturers to flood the U.S. market with millions of illegal, disposable vapes in kid-friendly flavors. According to the AP, "The number of different electronic cigarette devices sold in the U.S. has nearly tripled to over 9,000 since 2020, driven almost entirely by a wave of unauthorized disposable vapes from China."

"This report from the Associated Press makes clear that the FDA is simply not getting the job done when it comes to protecting our kids and communities," said CUSP Chairwoman Mary Bono. "For years, FDA inaction has allowed unscrupulous Chinese manufacturers to pour millions of illegal, disposable vapes in youth-enticing flavors into the United States. Parents, teachers, and kids are now dealing with the predictable and devastating aftermath: an illegal, disposable youth vaping epidemic. The FDA has to step up, do its job, and get every one of these illegal, disposable vapes off shelves and away from our young people."

