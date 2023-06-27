Moov to Unveil New Semiconductor Equipment Marketplace Features at SEMICON West 2023

TEMPE, Ariz., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moov , the world's largest and fastest growing marketplace for used semiconductor equipment, today announced it will be unveiling new product features at this year's SEMICON West exhibition and conference in San Francisco from July 11 through July 13. The company will be welcoming attendees of the event to view a demonstration of these new marketplace features at booth #5749.

The annual SEMICON West conference is North America's leading event for the electronics manufacturing and design supply chain industries. It is the continent's largest semiconductor trade show.

"We are excited to show semiconductor manufacturers, refurbishers, and service providers the ease of buying and selling equipment through Moov," said Moov CEO and cofounder Steven Zhou. "We have unveiled a number of new features that not only help production line managers and procurement specialists find the ideal tool quickly, but also enable semiconductor manufacturers to truly employ a circular economy strategy when it comes to procuring and offloading equipment at enterprise scale."

One feature that will be unveiled at Semicon West will help fabrication facilities automate the process of finding a new tool. Buyers can input tool specifications, requirements, and priorities and receive automatic notifications when a match becomes available on Moov's marketplace. Another feature will offer semiconductor manufacturers a more streamlined process to manage high volumes of surplus equipment, and get exclusive information on secondary market demand and potential resale pricing.

In addition to unveiling new marketplace features that enable manufacturers to scale their used equipment procurement strategy, Moov will be speaking about its new enterprise partnerships division which helps manufacturers operationalize a sustainable strategy for offloading idle and surplus assets.

"Moov's global reach and marketplace technology helps us ensure manufacturers have an easy, scalable, secure way to sell their surplus assets – and maximize the capital they are able to recoup on these valuable tools," said David Duke, Head of Enterprise Partnerships at Moov.

Moov offers semiconductor manufacturers a better solution for buying and selling used equipment through its global marketplace, aftermarket service ecosystem, and enterprise surplus management services .

About Moov Technologies Inc.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, and Austin, Texas, Moov is a technology-driven marketplace and asset management platform that matches buyers and sellers of pre-owned semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Built by a team with more than 50 years of experience in the manufacturing equipment brokerage industry, Moov's platform ensures accurate listings and faster transactions. CEO Steven Zhou and Managing Director Maxam Yeung co-founded the company in 2017. To learn more, please visit Moov.co .

