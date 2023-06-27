Parkinson's Foundation Expands Global Care Network with Eight New Center Designations to Increase Access to Parkinson's Care

NEW YORK and MIAMI, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parkinson's Foundation has announced the expansion of its Global Care Network with the addition of four Centers of Excellence and four Comprehensive Care Centers. The expansion recognizes those Centers that are providing excellent care to people with Parkinson's disease (PD) within a broad geographic region, including the first-ever designations in Wisconsin and Washington, as well as in Japan.

The number of people living with Parkinson's in the U.S. is expected to rise to 1.2 million by 2030. A central priority of the Foundation is to ensure that all people with PD can obtain the care and support they need to improve their health and quality of life.

"The newly designated Centers join a network that is setting the highest standard of care for people with Parkinson's in the U.S. and internationally," said John L. Lehr, president and CEO of the Parkinson's Foundation. "With our latest Network expansion, we are proud to further our commitment to improving the health and quality of life for people with Parkinson's by recognizing providers offering exceptional care in their communities."

Centers of Excellence and Comprehensive Care Centers must demonstrate exemplary multidisciplinary care, with Centers of Excellence playing a vital role in leading the PD field in advancing clinical research. These designations recognize medical centers that excel in utilizing a specialized, multidisciplinary team-based approach to provide the highest level of evidence-based, patient-centered care; demonstrate leadership in professional training; and conduct impactful patient education and community outreach. The four newly designated Parkinson's Foundation Centers of Excellence include:

University of Michigan Health ( Ann Arbor, MI )

University of California, Davis Health Center for Movement Disorders & Neurorestoration ( Sacramento, CA )

Stanford Movement Disorders Center ( Palo Alto, CA )

Juntendo University Hospital ( Tokyo, Japan )

The four newly designated Parkinson's Foundation Comprehensive Care Centers include:

The Ohio State University Center for Parkinson's Disease and Other Movement Disorders ( Columbus, OH )

University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio ( San Antonio, Texas )

Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin Neuroscience Institute ( Milwaukee, WI )

Swedish Movement Disorders Clinic ( Seattle, WA )

"The Stanford Movement Disorders Center is deeply honored to be designated a Parkinson's Foundation Center of Excellence," said Kathleen L. Poston, MD, MS, Edward F. and Irene Thiele Pimley Professor in Neurology and Chief of Movement Disorders for Stanford University. "Through patient care, education and research, our providers and staff embrace the Foundation's mission to make life better for people with Parkinson's disease."

Every center must recertify after five years to ensure requisite standards of care. For a complete listing of Centers of Excellence and Comprehensive Care Centers, visit Parkinson.org/Network.

About the Parkinson's Foundation

The Parkinson's Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson's disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson's community. Since 1957, the Parkinson's Foundation has invested more than $425 million in Parkinson's research and clinical care. Connect with us on Parkinson.org, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or call 1-800-4PD-INFO (1-800-473-4636).

About Parkinson's Disease

Affecting an estimated one million Americans, Parkinson's disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's and is the 14th-leading cause of death in the U.S. It is associated with a progressive loss of motor control (e.g., shaking or tremor at rest and lack of facial expression), as well as non-motor symptoms (e.g., depression and anxiety). There is no cure for Parkinson's and nearly 90,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the U.S.

