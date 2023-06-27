Riverside Partners' Portfolio Company UnisLink Acquires HST

Expands National Footprint and Adds FQHC, Rural Health Clinic, and Behavioral Health Revenue

Cycle Expertise

BOSTON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm, announced today that its portfolio company, UnisLink, has acquired Healthcare Support Technologies ("HST"), a revenue cycle solutions provider based in New Brighton, Pennsylvania. HST strengthens UnisLink's position as a leading provider of revenue cycle solutions and expands the company's reach geographically and into new specialty areas, including Federally Qualified Health Centers ("FQHC"), Rural Health Clinics ("RHC") and behavioral health clinics.

The addition of HST aligns with UnisLink's growth strategy, enabling the company to broaden its reach and enhance its services to physician practices and other healthcare providers across the country. With an unwavering commitment to innovation and client satisfaction, UnisLink is dedicated to delivering tailored revenue cycle and population health management solutions that enhance clinical outcomes while improving the financial performance of its customers.

Since 1993, HST has built a reputation for its expertise in medical billing, credentialing, and medical coding for physician practices, FQHCs, RHCs and behavioral health clinics. By bringing together the resources and expertise of both companies, UnisLink will strengthen its capabilities to meet the evolving needs of physician practices and other healthcare providers nationally.

"We are very excited to combine UnisLink's differentiated technology and resources with HST's reputation and expertise in attractive end-markets such as FQHCs, RHCs, and behavioral health," said Max Osofsky, a General Partner at Riverside Partners. "Adding the deep institutional knowledge and sub-specialty expertise of HST marks an important step forward for UnisLink as we expand our national presence and solidify our position as a leading provider of revenue cycle solutions to physician practices."

"We have been investing heavily in the infrastructure and team at UnisLink to accelerate an attractive organic growth trajectory," added David Belluck, a General Partner at Riverside Partners. "M&A is also a key part of the compelling opportunity in the physician RCM market. We believe UnisLink is well positioned as an acquiror due to its strong infrastructure and technology. HST represents the fifth UnisLink acquisition in the last 4 years and the Company envisions increased M&A activity in the future."

By leveraging its cutting-edge technology and best practices, UnisLink is committed to maximizing reimbursement, collection times, and clinical outcomes for healthcare providers. Existing UnisLink and HST clients should expect enhanced services from this combination and the resulting capabilities. Both companies share a deep commitment to excellence, integrity, and customer service, making this partnership an ideal fit.

Geoff Lusty, HST CEO, will join the UnisLink leadership team, effective immediately. HST's Pennsylvania-based operations will become UnisLink's seventh regional Operations Center of Excellence, complementing the company's current operations in Phoenix AZ, Chicago IL, Latham NY, Valparaiso IN, Cleveland OH, and Hyderabad India. UnisLink is supported by its product development team located in Chennai, India.

About UnisLink

UnisLink leverages its proprietary software solutions to provide end-to-end revenue cycle and population health management services to physician groups, ACOs, and value-based care groups across the United States. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, the Company deploys unique technology, analytics, and skilled teams to enhance clinical outcomes while improving the financial performance of its customers. For more information, visit www.unislink.com.

About HST

Healthcare Support Technologies provides medical billing, credentialing, and medical coding services to independent physician practices, Federally Qualified Health Centers, Rural Health Clinics, and regional health systems – nationwide.

About Riverside Partners

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle market private equity firm with total capital commitments of $1.6 billion raised since inception. The firm focuses on growth-oriented companies in the technology and healthcare industries. Riverside Partners is particularly experienced at partnering with founders, owners, and management teams, and it brings substantial domain expertise and operating experience to its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.riversidepartners.com

