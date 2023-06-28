35+ Companies Join Bunker Labs' America's Business Mission to Support Veteran and Military Spouse Entrepreneurship

CHICAGO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bunker Labs launched America's Business Mission to rally business and civic leaders around military entrepreneurship. The initiative aims to connect capital, resources, and networks to the Bunker Labs community of veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs ready to take their businesses to the next level.

"America's Business Mission is a call to action for business and civic leaders to support and connect with veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs," says Blake Hogan, CEO of Bunker Labs. "Bunker Labs entrepreneurs feature some of the most innovative companies and determined founders in the world. Unfortunately, the nature of their service creates a Grand Canyon-sized opportunity gap. America's Business Mission is all about building bridges for veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs to access capital, resources, and networks."

Businesses and individuals can join America's Business Mission as a Business Partner by making a donation, or request to join the mission as a Capital Partner or Ecosystem Partner. Business Partners fund Bunker Labs operations with a donation, while Capital Partners work with Bunker Labs to provide more capital access opportunities to Bunker Labs' veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs. Ecosystem Partners offer services that help advance entrepreneurship nationally or locally through education, connections, and advocacy.

Bunker Labs is proud to announce our initial partners in America's Business Mission. These individuals and organizations have stepped up and pledged to support veteran and military spouse entrepreneurship, and we look forward to working with them to make the dreams of countless veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs come true.

To learn more about joining America's Business Mission alongside 35+ other partners, please visit https://bunkerlabs.org/americas-business-mission/.

Business Partners



Arbo's Cheese Dip

ASMG

Cushman & Wakefield

Effective Flow Connections, LLC

Expansia

FayVen

Grit Digital Health

ISI Professional Services

Office Libations

OMNICOMMANDER

Permits.com

Powder River Industries

Smarter Reality, LLC

TeamWorx Security

Top O Hill Farm Learning

White Harvest Energy

Capital Partners

Academy Investor Network

Clearyst

Context Ventures

Hello Alice

Localvest

Moonshots Capital

Scout Ventures

Task Force X Capital

Veteran Ventures Capital

Wealth Stack

Ecosystem Partners

Action Zone, Inc.

Bob Woodruff Foundation

D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families, Syracuse University

Google for Startups

Hiring Our Heroes, US Chamber of Commerce Foundation

NaVOBA

Right to Start

About Bunker Labs: Bunker Labs is a nationwide not-for-profit 501(c)(3) Veteran Service Organization (VSO) that provides community, programs, and courses to help veterans and military spouses launch and grow successful businesses.

