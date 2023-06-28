Fortrea Holdings and PHINIA Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, July 6:
- Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASD:FTRE) will replace Seneca Foods Corp. (NASD:SENEA). S&P 500 constituent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) is spinning off Fortrea Holdings in a transaction expected to be completed on July 3. Seneca Foods is no longer representative of the small-cap market space. Laboratory Corporation of America will remain in the S&P 500 following the transaction.
- PHINIA Inc. (NYSE: PHIN) will replace El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASD:LOCO). S&P 500 constituent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) is spinning off PHINIA in a transaction expected to be completed on July 5. El Pollo Loco is no longer representative of the small-cap market space. BorgWarner will remain in the S&P 500 following the transaction.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
July 3, 2023
S&P 500
Addition
Fortrea Holdings
FTRE
Health Care
July 5, 2023
S&P 500
Addition
PHINIA
PHIN
Consumer Discretionary
July 6, 2023
S&P 500
Deletion
Fortrea Holdings
FTRE
Health Care
July 6, 2023
S&P 500
Deletion
PHINIA
PHIN
Consumer Discretionary
July 6, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Fortrea Holdings
FTRE
Health Care
July 6, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
PHINIA
PHIN
Consumer Discretionary
July 6, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Seneca Foods
SENEA
Consumer Staples
July 6, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
El Pollo Loco Holdings
LOCO
Consumer Discretionary
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com
Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com
View original content:
SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices