1800 TEQUILA UNVEILS THE 11TH EDITION OF ITS "ESSENTIAL ARTIST SERIES" WITH BROOKLYN-BASED CONTEMPORARY ARTIST DUSTIN YELLIN

The six-bottle collection features original contemporary work from Dustin Yellin, with $1 from every bottle sold donated to his artist and scientist-led cultural center, Pioneer Works

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1800 Tequila, the world's most awarded tequila brand, today announced the 11th edition of its "Essential Artist Series", reaffirming its role in celebrating the best taste in tequila and in life. Featuring a collaboration with Brooklyn-based contemporary artist and founder of Pioneer Works, Dustin Yellin, the latest Essential Artist Series celebrates the harmonious fusion between art and tequila.

1800 Tequila Essential Artists Series 11 bottle assortment featuring bespoke artwork by Brooklyn-based contemporary artist and founder of Pioneer Works, Dustin Yellin (PRNewswire)

The 1800 Tequila Essential Artist Series is a testament to the brand's continued support of emerging and established artists to shape the art community. Through these annual collaborations, 1800 Tequila has partnered with renowned artists, including Okuda San Miguel, Shantell Martin, Enoc Perez, and the Basquiat and Haring estates. With each artist, 1800 Tequila further pushes the boundaries of best in taste by providing creators with alternative canvases to reach new audiences through creating collaborative and bespoke bottles of 1800 Blanco Tequila that become sought-after collectibles.

For Essential Artist Series 11, 1800 Tequila selected Dustin Yellin as its hero creator for their shared values across craft, community, and curiosity. The collection presents six limited-edition bottles showcasing original works by Yellin, inspired by his "Psychogeography Series," which teases the tension between nature and technology through narrative and visual transfiguration. Each of his six designs feature intricate details of human interaction–with each other and with nature–backdropped by different celestial bodies.

"I have been an admirer of 1800 Tequila and its Essential Artists Series for many years now and am incredibly honored to have been selected as this year's featured artist," said Dustin Yellin. "1800 Tequila is an artist-forward brand that celebrates innovation, creativity and culture, in a similar way to which I approach art. I'm excited to present our synergies and my artwork through this collaboration on the classic 1800 Tequila Blanco bottles."

As part of the brand's dedication to moving culture forward and support of emerging artists, $1 from each 1800 Tequila Essential Artist Series 11 bottle sold will be donated to Yellin's non-profit, Pioneer Works , an artist and scientist-led cultural center in Brooklyn, New York. With a mission to build community through arts and sciences to create an open and curious world, Pioneer Works provides visual and performing artists, musicians, scientists, technologists, community organizers, and educators the resources and platform they need to expand their practices.

"1800 Tequila has long prioritized taste above all else – not only in tequila, but extending to the arts, culture and beyond," said Lander Otegui, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Proximo Spirits. "The brand's continuous liquid innovation and passion for moving culture forward find likeness in Yellin's commitment to progressive, purposeful art and support of emerging artists. We welcome Dustin to the esteemed group of 1800 Tequila Essential Artists collaborators and are proud to be raising money for emerging artists with every bottle sold."

The 1800 Tequila Essential Artists Series 11 featuring Dustin Yellin bespoke bottles are now available for pre-sale orders on 1800Tequila.com for $31.99 and will roll out in limited quantities in-store and online at 1800Tequila.com , Drizly and ReserveBar in early July. For more information, visit 1800Tequila.com and follow along on Instagram, @1800tequila .

About 1800® Tequila

1800 Tequila, the world's most awarded tequila and the #1 super premium tequila brand in the U.S., is made with 100% blue Weber agave harvested at its peak in Tequila, Mexico. Named after the year of origin, 1800 Tequila has never wavered from its original formula and distillation process. Now, as the best taste in tequila, 1800 Tequila has reached category leadership through its liquid superiority, deep-rooted Mexican heritage and culture-driving collaborations with musicians and artists. The iconic bottle is also recognized for its trapezoidal shape, reminiscent of the centuries-old Mayan stone pyramids found throughout Mexico. Please visit 1800Tequila.com and on Instagram @1800tequila to learn more about the 1800 Tequila portfolio.

1800® Tequila. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 proof). Trademarks owned by JC Master Distribution Limited. ©2023 Proximo, Jersey City, NJ. Please drink responsibly.

Source: Based on awards received by 1800 from Academia Mexicana del Tequila, A.C., Diosa Mayahual, SFWSC, and IWSC between 2001 and 2022

Source: Nielsen Total US xAOC+Liquor+Conv 3-25-22

About Dustin Yellin

Dustin Yellin tells stories that weave together the diverse forces of nature and technology. Through his multidisciplinary body of work, which includes object making, painting and animation, Yellin draws attention to the interconnectivity of all beings and things. His approach tunnels across traditionally siloed fields so as to crystallize the idea that both the human world, and all other worlds around us, are a collection of enmeshed networks - even if many are hidden. Yellin's glass works in particular, in which paint and images clipped from various print media are embedded within laminated glass sheets to form grand pictographic allegories, invite viewers to engage with the legions of their own consciousness and its embodied emotions, as well as that of our collective society and its infrastructures. Yellin is the founder and director of Pioneer Works, a multidisciplinary cultural center that builds community through the arts and sciences. The artist balances descriptive poetry with a prescriptive social practice so as to span new ways of seeing and being, and build a bridge to a more holistic world.

Dustin Yellin (B. 1975, California) lives in Brooklyn, New York. His artwork has been exhibited at Brooklyn Museum, Amorepacific Museum, Museo Del Palacio de Bellas Artes, SCAD Museum of Art, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, City Museum, Colección Solo, Corning Museum of Glass, and with Creative Time, amongst many others. Yellin is often featured in diverse media ranging from the New York Times, to Artforum, Vanity Fair, and TED. He holds an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from the Savannah College of Art and Design.

About Pioneer Works

Pioneer Works (PW) is an artist and scientist-led nonprofit cultural center in Red Hook, Brooklyn that fosters innovative thinking through the visual and performing arts, technology, music, and science.

We provide visual and performing artists, musicians, scientists, technologists, community organizers, and educators the resources and platform they need to expand their practices. Pioneer Works has three floors of interconnected studio, performance, exhibition, and multipurpose spaces, which cultivate collaborations past the boundaries of traditional institutions by placing makers and thinkers in proximity to each other. We support onsite production through our science, design, recording, and ceramics studios; media, virtual environment, and technology labs; darkroom; and garden. Multi-disciplinary programs, exhibitions, residencies, and performances are presented to the public, of which the majority are free.

We encourage lifelong learning through community-based workshops, continuing education classes, and K-12 STEAM programs. We extend beyond our walls with our virtual publication, Pioneer Works Broadcast. Our approach encourages experimentation and empowers curious minds across diverse communities, knowledge bases, and frames of reference; in so doing, Pioneer Works aims to accelerate culture through the free exchange of ideas and information for all.

