CEOs & Prominent SMB Entrepreneurs Share Their Inspirational Stories in New TriNet Original Series "Leading with Passion"

DUBLIN, Calif., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the launch of its new interview series "Leading with Passion" hosted by Pamela Rucker, Instructor of Professional Development Programs at Harvard University. Each of the seven, 40-minute episode features in-depth discussions between Rucker and innovative CEOs and entrepreneurs who have utilized their unique business expertise to improve people's lives and make a difference.

"Today's entrepreneurs are operating in an endless cycle of economic turbulence and uncertainty. Leading with Passion features an amazing group of individuals whose incredible stories of perseverance will inspire and assist business," said TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer Michael Mendenhall.

The premiere episode, now available on TriNet RISE, features Radha Basu, CEO and founder of iMerit Technology Services, a data annotation and enrichment company, and TriNet customer. The interview will focus on Basu's challenging journey of overcoming being a female at an all-boys school in India and the path that has led to her success as a true pioneer in the field of AI technology.

Additional episodes will be released biweekly with the leaders of businesses, all of which are TriNet customers including Rich Bulger, CEO of RecirQ; Greg Curhan, Partner, FLG; Ben Weintraub, CEO, Board Member and Co-Founder, Kajeet; Chris Moustakas, President and CEO of DevonWay; and Analisa Goodin, CEO and Founder of Catch+Release.

Pamela Rucker's expertise around leadership, strategy and digital innovation will bring inspiration to the series focused on passion and leadership. Rucker brings more than 25 years of experience of helping executives understand their business drivers, and to develop solutions that increase their bottom line. She has worked in diverse industries, and her expertise and leadership philosophy have been instrumental in providing solutions that add significant value to corporate profitability.

Rucker has been a featured speaker at CIO events in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Leveraging her practical experience, she's provided executive education for numerous Fortune 500 firms, and has coached leaders at some of the world's most recognizable brands and leading academic institutions, including Microsoft, NBC, Kaiser, Federal Reserve, Cisco, and Chevron. Rucker chairs the Technology Advisory Council for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and serves as CIO Advisor for the CIO Executive Council.

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

