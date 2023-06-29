Eurofins Genomics Blue Heron launches IVT mRNA Synthesis Service: The Future of Gene Expression

BOTHELL, Wash., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Genomics Blue Heron is thrilled to announce the launch of our cutting-edge IVT mRNA Synthesis Service. With this revolutionary service, we aim to offer a game-changing solution to the challenges of gene expression research.

The new service offers a comprehensive solution for researchers seeking high-quality, customizable mRNA synthesis with fast turnaround times. The IVT mRNA Synthesis Service is based on the latest in vitro transcription (IVT) technology, which allows for the rapid and efficient synthesis of high-quality messenger RNA (mRNA) transcripts.

The IVT mRNA Synthesis Service has been designed to meet the needs of scientists in a wide range of fields, including molecular biology, drug discovery, vaccine development, and gene therapy. With our service, researchers can customize mRNA transcripts to suit their specific research needs, including modifying the sequence, length, and purity of the mRNA.

Our cutting-edge IVT mRNA Synthesis Service offers:

High-quality mRNA synthesis for a wide range of applications

Fast turnaround times and delivery options

Customizable mRNA synthesis to meet specific research needs

Competitive pricing to fit all budgets

A dedicated team of experts to assist with all aspects of the synthesis process

"We are excited to offer this groundbreaking service to the scientific community," said Isaiah Chuang, President of Eurofins Genomics Blue Heron. "Our IVT mRNA Synthesis Service is a game-changer for researchers seeking to advance their work in gene expression research, drug discovery, and beyond. We look forward to partnering with researchers to help them achieve their goals."

To learn more about our IVT mRNA Synthesis Service, visit https://www.blueheronbio.com/ivt-mrna/.

About Eurofins Genomics

Eurofins Genomics US is a leading provider of DNA synthesis, sequencing services, and gene synthesis. The company's strengths are its speed, quality, and commitment to customers, which include the pharma, diagnostics, food, agriculture, biotechnological and research sector. For further information, please visit EurofinsGenomics.com

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific, through its subsidiaries (hereinafter "Eurofins" or "the Group"), believes it is a global leader in food, environmental, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the leading global emerging players in esoteric clinical diagnostic testing. With over 61,000 staff across a network of more than 900 independent companies in over 54 countries generally specialised by end client markets and operating more than 1000 laboratories, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of biological substances and products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services. The Group's objective is to provide customers with high-quality and innovative services, accurate results on time and, when requested, expert advice by its highly-qualified staff.

