Really Big Coloring Books® | ColoringBook.com expands product offerings with launch of Brand-New Coloring Book Products for PBS KIDS® Characters

Series including Arthur™, Dinosaur Train™, Elinor Wonders Why™, Odd Squad™, The Berenstain Bears®, and Wild Kratts®

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. | ColoringBook.comPublishers of coloring books, books, periodicals and paper products. St. Louis, MO founded 1988. (PRNewswire)

ST. LOUIS, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The Coloring Book entertainment programs for beloved brands Arthur™, Dinosaur Train™, Elinor Wonders Why™, Odd Squad™, The Berenstain Bears®, and Wild Kratts® include a variety of educational coloring products for Boys and Girls of All Ages, educators, parents, and the adult fan bases of these PBS KIDS® series.

ColoringBook.com expands product offerings with New Coloring Book Products Featuring Characters from PBS KIDS® Shows.

ColoringBook.com, a property of Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. publishing house, announced an exciting expansion of the company's product line with the launch of new Coloring Book Products Featuring Arthur™, Dinosaur Train™, Elinor Wonders Why™, Odd Squad™, The Berenstain Bears®, and Wild Kratts®. The new products are manufactured for entertainment and merchandising markets, educational venues, and consumers. Included is a line of products designed for marketing purposes for use by PBS member stations nationally with direct access on the company's website https://ColoringBook.com . There are a variety of coloring products with prices ranging from $0.87 to $19.93 per copy. The new product lines are available in sizes 5.5" x 8.5", up to 12" x 18" printed on high quality paper, bright cardstock covers with varying page counts and binding options. Available summer 2023.

Really Big Coloring Books®, continued investment in new product development brings forth products that meet the ever-demanding needs of the American populace. "Our company is known for its inclusiveness, diversity, and wide variety of topics. We listen to, and respect consumers regardless of race, creed, religion, political beliefs or otherwise. My primary focus is to provide wholesome educational family fun products for any person at any age that loves to color, read, relax, and learn," said company founder and publisher, N. Wayne Bell.

About Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. | ColoringBook.com

Really Big Coloring Books® is one of the world's leading publishers and distributors of custom designed coloring and activity books. A producer of entertaining and educational coloring products for youth and adults. The company has over 1500 coloring book related domain names publishing books in over 30 languages. Founded in 1988, St. Louis, MO.

Media Contact:

Wayne Bell

wayne@coloringbook.com

Coloring Books Featuring Characters from PBS KIDS® Shows.Available Summer 2023 from ColoringBook.comArthur™, Dinosaur Train™, Elinor Wonders Why™, Odd Squad™, The Berenstain Bears®, Wild Kratts® (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Really Big Coloring Books Inc.