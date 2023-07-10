No Labels to Launch Common Sense Agenda in New Hampshire with National Guest Speakers

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, July 17th, No Labels will launch its Common Sense agenda at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire. The program from 5:30-6:30pm ET will feature two national guests and No Labels leadership discussing the issues that matter most to most Americans.

www.Nolabels.org . (PRNewsFoto/No Labels) (PRNewswire)

*All media planning to attend should register HERE.*

Who: No Labels Leadership and two guest speakers

What: Common Sense Agenda Book Launch

When: Monday, July 17th, 2023, 5:30 – 6:30pm

*Media check in and set up at 4:00pm*

Where: New Hampshire Institute of Politics

Saint Anselm College

100 Saint Anselm Road - s.b, DRIVE

Manchester, NH 03102

Background:

For 13 years, No Labels has worked to give voice to America's commonsense majority. On Capitol Hill, and across America, we have tried to bridge our political divides and create the space for our leaders to deliver bipartisan solutions to our country's biggest problems.

For much of the last two years, we have been working on our 2024 presidential insurance project to potentially offer our ballot line to an independent Unity ticket if the public demands it. No Labels will only offer our ballot line to a Unity ticket if it has a viable path to outright Electoral College victory.

With the 2024 election fast approaching, No Labels is proud to present Common Sense, which includes 30 big ideas to tackle America's greatest challenges, including proposals on our budget, energy, immigration, inflation, education, America's place in the world and so much more. It points a way toward addressing even the most contentious issues – like guns, gender and abortion – with civility and respect.

This booklet is the culmination of No Labels' longstanding work to bridge the political divide in America. It is influenced by No Labels surveys of, and conversations with, tens of thousands of Americans to understand their concerns, aspirations and priorities for America. No Labels' Common Sense provides a clear road map for where Americans want our great nation to go, and a call to action to the elected officials and candidates who aspire to lead us.

No Labels' Common Sense takes its name and inspiration from the original Common Sense, published in 1776 by Thomas Paine, and it reflects both America's enduring principles and the new and unique circumstances we face in the 21st century. At a moment when candidates in both parties too often speak only to the small sliver of voters who show up in their primaries, Common Sense speaks to, and for, everyone else. Even if No Labels never offers our ballot line to a presidential ticket, we hope and believe Common Sense can shape the debate in 2024 and force candidates on both sides to respond to the concerns of the commonsense majority.

About No Labels

No Labels has spent 13 years working to give voice to America's common-sense majority. We are now getting ballot access in states across the country to ensure Americans have the choice to vote for a 2024 presidential Unity ticket that features strong, effective, and honest leaders who will commit to working closely with both parties to find commonsense solutions to America's biggest problems. www.nolabels.org.

About The New Hampshire Institute of Politics

Founded in 2001, the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College provides a nonpartisan forum for discussion and debate. It seeks to develop programming, and to foster scholarship and dialogue, encompassing a diverse range of political topics, opinions and issues. The Institute serves as a resource for students, scholars, politicians, and the general public. For more information, please visit: www.anselm.edu/nhiop

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE No Labels