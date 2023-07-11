DENSO Selects Kim Buhl as Vice President of North America Purchasing Group

Buhl to oversee regional purchasing activities and succeed Mike Winkler, who will retire after a 30-plus year career at DENSO

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, has named Kim Buhl vice president of its North America Purchasing Group, effective July 24. She will succeed Mike Winkler, who led the group since 2014 and will retire in January 2024 after 30-plus years of distinguished service at DENSO.

Buhl will lead North America purchasing initiatives from DENSO's regional headquarters in Southfield, Michigan. In the role, she will spearhead efforts to secure and enhance DENSO's supply chain, work with suppliers and customers to continue to deliver best-in-class products and value, and collaborate with an inspired team committed to advancing DENSO's mission of contributing to a better world.

"DENSO is clearly a purpose-driven company, with a strong reputation for quality and excellence in manufacturing," said Buhl. "I'm looking forward to becoming part of a North American team dedicated to transforming mobility for all."

Buhl brings with her a decades-long track record of success in global purchasing, production control and logistics areas. She joins DENSO from Fisker Group, where she served as vice president of Purchasing, SQ&A.

Buhl began her career at General Motors, working in multiple purchasing areas, including engineering prototype materials, axles and components, and information systems and services, before moving to American Axle & Manufacturing in several director roles. From there, she held the position of executive director at Magna Powertrain, leading purchasing activities for Fluid Pressure and Controls, Driveline and Magna Electronics divisions, followed by vice president of Purchasing & Supply Chain Management at Shiloh Industries and vice president of Supply Chain at Karma Automotive.

"We are fortunate to welcome Kim to the DENSO team," said Seiji Maeda, CEO of DENSO's North American operations and a senior director of DENSO Corporation. "Her extensive experience in the auto industry, as well as with start-up companies, will help DENSO transition to the future of mobility and achieve our Two Great Causes of Green and Peace of Mind."

On Winkler's upcoming retirement, Maeda said: "Mike has helped build a world-class regional Purchasing division and helped guide us successfully through three challenging years. We are grateful for his contributions, especially as we navigated the impact of the global pandemic and semi-conductor shortages, as well as the leadership example he set for the Purchasing Group and DENSO in North America."

For those interested in working at a company that acts on its values, innovates for the future and offers opportunities for growth, visit densocareers.com.

About DENSO

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.9 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 200 facilities worldwide to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 165,000 global employees pursue rewarding careers while paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,500+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) at 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, DENSO in North America generated $11.3 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings together unique perspectives, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region and to review current career opportunities, please visit https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

