Yakima Chief Hops Announces 6th Annual Veterans Blend

YAKIMA, Wash., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yakima Chief Hops (YCH) announces the release of the 6th Veterans Blend, an annual collaboration supporting U.S. military Veterans. YCH will donate $3 from every pound sold to Homes For Our Troops, a nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans.

This year's blend will be comprised of Citra®, HBC 638, Talus®, and Sabro®! This zesty combo is expected to offer bright citrus, including lime and grapefruit, with subtle herbal notes and pine. The blend was curated and selected during the Craft Brewers Conference by Veterans working in the beer industry.

Along with choosing the hops they want to feature in this impact-driven blend, they also nominate and vote for the nonprofit organization the blend will be raising funds for. This year, YCH is proud to announce its partnership with Homes For Our Troops (HFOT). "I'm honored to see the number of Veteran brewers wanting to be a part of creating this blend and getting behind this program," says Jonathan Sikes, Yakima Chief Hops Regional Sales Manager and Marine Veteran. "They have chosen great organizations to work with over the years, to throw a much-needed spotlight on these timely issues that are facing our veterans. Homes For Our Troops has been on our radar for a few years, so it's great to know we'll be fundraising in their honor."

Since 2004, Homes For Our Troops has built over 360 specially adapted homes for Veterans with 70 projects currently underway, enabling them to rebuild their lives. "These homes allow guys and gals to move forward and pursue college degrees, get trade certifications, start, or grow families, pursue careers," says Bill Ivey, Executive Director of Homes For Our Troops. "A mortgage-free specially adapted home is the supporting effort; it's the platform for our main effort, helping these Veterans to rebuild their lives." HFOT is a top-rated charity dedicated to restoring some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country.

Aside from YCH's contribution, brewers who use this hop blend are also encouraged to donate to a Veteran supporting organization or involve the Veterans in their community with their brew. Purchase this year's Veteran's Blend at www.yakimachief.com/commercial/hop-wire/6th-annual-veterans-blend learn more about Homes for Our Troops at hfotusa.org , and raise a pint for our dedicated service members.

YCH is a 100% grower-owned global hop supplier with a mission to connect brewers with family hop farms. Operating for more than 30 years, we have become leaders in innovation, quality, and customer service. We are a resource for brewers, providing industry-leading research and products. We are advocates of sustainability and meaningful social causes, working to support the communities around us. https://www.yakimachief.com/

