FoodStory Brands and Paramount Consumer Products Bring Paramount Network's Hit Series, Yellowstone, to Supermarkets

FoodStory Brands and Paramount Consumer Products Have Transformed TV's #1 Series Yellowstone Into a Line of Thoughtfully Crafted Western Cuisine

PHOENIX, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FoodStory Brands and Paramount Consumer Products today announced a new Yellowstone line of elevated Western cuisine, which brings the hit television series to life in American kitchens. The line embodies the rustic, authentic experience of the Yellowstone universe and includes premium coffee, seasonings and rubs, meat snacks, and Angus beef chili. Breakfast meats, proteins, and beyond are planned for this line's ongoing expansion. Products are now available at Walmart, Kroger, Amazon, H.E.B., and in select Safeway and Albertsons stores with many more retailers to come. Yellowstone cuisine is perfect for a backyard BBQ, campout, or while digging into your favorite episode.

"For me, it's deeply meaningful to partner with FoodStory Brands on the launch of Yellowstone cuisine, as I'm not only head of craft services for the show but also the on-screen chef for the Dutton family," said actor and cookbook author Chef Gabriel 'Gator' Guilbeau. "I am thrilled to be part of the launch and beyond as an ambassador of this new line. Yellowstone has an exceptional culinary point of view with authentic Western cuisine, and I'm excited to share it with our fans."

The new line of Yellowstone Western cuisine will roll out ongoing expansions across multiple food and beverage categories. It currently includes:

Yellowstone Coffee will awaken your senses with 100% Arabica coffee beans for a high-quality, full-bodied taste, whether you prefer the smooth and balanced notes of Bunkhouse Medium Roast, the bold and robust profile of Ranch House Dark Roast or the sweet and indulgent taste of Caramel Oatmeal Light Roast. This product is available in 12-count Single Serve coffee pods and 12 oz. bags of ground coffee, both of which are available now at Kroger.

Yellowstone Seasonings and Rubs will elevate your home-cooked meats and vegetables with frontier-forward flavors like Cattleman Steak, Cowboy BBQ, Skillet Butter & Herb, and Smoky Bourbon, all on shelves now at Kroger, Walmart, Amazon, H.E.B., Jewel-Osco, and in select Safeway and Albertsons locations. Yellowstone Seasonings and Rubs are made by Watkins, which has been crafting award-winning gourmet flavors since 1868. Yellowstone Skillet Butter & Herb Seasoning and Rub is a buttery blend of flavors and aromas complemented with garlic, salt, and mild black pepper, while Yellowstone Cattleman Steak Seasoning and Rub is a balanced blend of sea salt, garlic, onion, and spices for a ranch-style flavor that enhances your meats' natural flavor. A unique blend of spices, smoked paprika, onion, and molasses, Yellowstone Cowboy BBQ Seasoning and Rub gives any cookout dish a kick.

Yellowstone Angus Beef Chili will hit shelves at Walmart this month. An authentic blend of lean Angus beef and zesty spices, this hearty, high-protein meal is sure to satisfy for any occasion, as the main dish, topping, or as a side. Produced by Vietti Foods of Nashville, Tenn., this homestyle chili is available with or without beans and has significantly more protein and less fat than other leading beef chili brands.

Yellowstone Meat Snacks are inspired by the centuries-old tradition of curing meats for long journeys. Featuring Angus Beef Sticks and American Wagyu Beef Sticks, each protein-packed snack is naturally hardwood smoked in Washington state. Crafted in partnership with Oberto's Cattleman's Cut brand, these premium snacks will launch at Walmart in early September.

Yellowstone Breakfast Meats will also be available at Walmart this October. This line of authentic, Western breakfast staples includes Original and Bacon Breakfast Sausage Links, as well as Thick Cut Bacon made by Stampede Meats.

"Yellowstone fans continue to look for ways to further engage with the brand and this new line is a natural extension of the Western lifestyle depicted in the show," said Dion Vlachos, Executive Vice President, Licensing and Retail, Consumer Products & Experiences, Paramount. "We are thrilled to partner with FoodStory Brands to curate authentic Western cuisine and bring the rustic roots and authentic flavors of Yellowstone to life, and we are so pleased with how retailers have embraced the products."

"It's an honor to partner with Paramount Consumer Products and bring the cultural phenomenon of Yellowstone to America's dining tables," said Jordan Jedeikin, SVP of Business Development at FoodStory Brands. "Our mission is to bring the best stories to life in food, and rarely does an entertainment brand authentically belong in nearly every category in the grocery store, from meat snacks, to coffee, to seasonings, smoked meats, chili, and beyond. With the products that FoodStory Brands and our partners are developing, Yellowstone has the potential to be the first entertainment property to transcend TV and become a major cross-category food and beverage brand for years to come."

"Yellowstone has ignited widespread passion and interest in Western culture and cuisine. The Watkins Company is excited to share our history and expertise in flavor with Yellowstone fans through the bold and unique flavors of the Yellowstone Seasonings & Rubs," said J.R. Rigley, CEO of The Watkins Co. "We believe that the Yellowstone Seasonings & Rubs will elevate the quality of ranch-inspired cuisine and comfort foods with our unique and relevant flavor profiles."

"The Cattleman's Cut brand represents high quality craftsmanship, authenticity, Americana, and the hard-working spirit of ranching," said Tom Hernquist, CEO of Oberto Snacks Inc. "The beloved world of Yellowstone aligns perfectly with the Cattleman's Cut brand. We are proud to create the only officially licensed Yellowstone branded meat snacks."

"Yellowstone Angus Beef Chili delivers authentic, homestyle, Western-inspired cuisine," said CEO Robert Russo from Vietti Foods. "With delicious ingredients and elevated protein content, this chili is the perfect bold and hearty comfort food for unleashing anyone's inner cowboy or cowgirl."

Like the beloved Yellowstone franchise, fans can expect the line to continue to grow and evolve. For more information, visit EatYellowstone.com or @EatYellowstone. And to dine like the Duttons, try this recipe from Yellowstone actor Chef Gabriel "Gator" Guilbeau from his new cookbook Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook.

Bunkhouse Beer-Braised Beef Stew with Root Vegetables

MAKES 6 SERVINGS

INGREDIENTS

3 tbsp vegetable oil

2 1/2–3 lb (1.1–1.4 kg) beef chuck stew meat

2 tbsp Yellowstone Smokey Bourbon Seasoning and Rub

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

1/4 cup (30 g) all-purpose flour

1 large yellow onion, diced

2 large ribs celery, diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

3 tbsp tomato paste

1 bottle (12 oz/350 ml) brown ale or lager beer

2 cups (475 ml) chicken broth or beef broth

2 fresh thyme sprigs

2 large carrots, peeled and cut into 3/4-inch (2-cm) pieces

2 small parsnips, peeled and cut into 3/4-inch (2-cm) pieces

12 oz (340 g) Yukon gold potatoes, cut into 3/4-inch (2-cm) pieces

6 oz (170 g) small cremini or button mushrooms, brushed clean and quartered

Crusty bread for serving

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 325°F (165°C).

In a large Dutch oven over high heat, warm the oil.

Put the stew meat in a bowl and season all over with Yellowstone Smokey Bourbon Seasoning and Rub. Dust with the flour, shaking off the excess.

Add half of the stew meat to the pot, arranging the pieces in a single even layer and not touching. Sear until deep golden brown on the bottom, about 4 minutes; then turn and sear the second side until deep golden brown, about 3 minutes longer. Transfer the meat to a plate. Repeat with the remaining meat.

Reduce the heat under the pot to medium and add the onion, celery, and garlic. Cook, stirring to scrape up any browned bits on the bottom of the pot until the vegetables are lightly browned and softened, about 7 minutes.

Stir in the tomato paste and cook for 1 minute, stirring. Then pour in the ale and broth and add the thyme sprigs, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Stir, scraping the bottom of the pot to dislodge any browned bits.

Bring the mixture to a boil and return the stew meat to the pot. Cover tightly with the lid and place in the oven. Cook for 1 hour.

Add the carrots, parsnips, potatoes, and mushrooms and stir gently. Re-cover the pot, return to the oven, and cook until the meat is very tender, and the vegetables are cooked, about 1 hour longer. Taste and season with salt and pepper, as needed.

Serve in big bowls with plenty of crusty bread.

About the Partnership

FoodStory Brands and Paramount Consumer Products have partnered to curate an elevated, authentic line of Western cuisine that brings the rustic roots of Paramount Network's #1 hit television series, Yellowstone, to life in Americans' kitchens. The provision line embodies the Dutton family's rugged wrangler ethos with staples like premium coffee, seasonings, meat snacks, Angus chili, breakfast meats, and beyond. Start your day the rancher way with 100% Arabica coffee blends, available ground or in Single Serve pods. Level up any eating occasion with Yellowstone Seasonings and Rubs—an array of bold, on-trend flavors like Skillet Butter & Herb and Smoky Bourbon. Power up for a long day of work or play with Yellowstone meat snacks like Hunters Sausage, American Wagyu, or Angus Sticks, and end it with a hearty meal of Yellowstone Angus Chili. Whether at a backyard BBQ, a campout, or at your own kitchen table, Yellowstone cuisine brings ingredients and flavors to transport your taste buds to the Montana frontier yet are found at your local supermarket. FoodStory Brands, a family-owned Arizona-based company, believes in thoughtfully curated and authentic storytelling through food and beverage products, just like Yellowstone cuisine. For more information and to find a store near you, visit: EatYellowstone.com or @EatYellowstone.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products' portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and SHOWTIME®. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. To view our range of consumer products and Paramount branded apparel, visit ParamountShop.com.

