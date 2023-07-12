Frito-Lay Showcases the Greatness of Women's Soccer to Inspire the Next Generation of Young Women, Athletes and Fans through FIFA Women's World Cup™ and Cracker Jill® Programs

PLANO, Texas, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As fans worldwide prepare for what will be the most-watched women's sporting event of the year, Frito-Lay, Tournament Supporter and the Official USA Snack of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™, is getting viewers ready for greatness with the debut of its new FIFA Women's World Cup™ campaign.

"We are excited to continue our work with FIFA for this year's FIFA Women's World Cup™," said Brett O'Brien, Chief Marketing Officer of Frito-Lay North America. "Frito-Lay is rooted in bringing real joy to special moments in life, and we hope to delight soccer fans across the U.S. with our new campaign, from a brand-new TV commercial uniting women's soccer icons and current stars to hosting the ultimate watch party experience with everyone's favorite chips."

Last year, Frito-Lay made history as the first salty-snack brand collaboration with FIFA during the FIFA World Cup 2022™. Now, Frito-Lay North America is continuing its relationship with FIFA as a Tournament Supporter for the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™, marking the company's largest-ever investment in women's sports and underscoring its commitment to celebrating and supporting women in sports. As the Official USA Snack of the tournament, the agreement includes Lay's®, Doritos®, Cheetos®, Cracker Jill®, Tostitos®, Ruffles® and PopCorners®, as well as Quaker® hot breakfast cereals, Quaker® grain-based cereal bars, Quaker® rice snacks and Gamesa cookies and crackers.

Get Ready for Greatness

Frito-Lay's campaign includes a new TV commercial, "Taste of Greatness," that brings together current women's soccer stars and past icons, including Mia Hamm, Carli Lloyd, Abby Wambach, Brandi Chastain, Mallory Swanson, Briana Scurry, Marta Vieira da Silva, Christine Sinclair, Julie Ertz and Crystal Dunn, to build anticipation and excitement in the U.S. for the FIFA Women's World Cup™. The spot, directed by acclaimed director Bryan Buckley, will air during television broadcasts as well as online now through the duration of the FIFA Women's World Cup™, which takes place from July 20 through August 20.

Mixing animation and reality, the spot shows a mother sharing her love for soccer with her daughter, introducing her to the action and fun of the sport using fan-favorite Frito-Lay snacks to represent past and present legends of the game. The players spring into action as animated avatars, created using 3D-body scanning technology, facing off in what could be called the single-greatest game-never-played. The spot was created and produced by Frito-Lay's internal creative agency.

Frito-Lay will be going all out for the fans, offering more ways to get excited for the tournament and uplevel their viewing experience.

#LaysGOALdenGiveaway: Starting July 20 , Frito-Lay will turn each goal scored into a chance to win prizes. For the group stage from July 20 to August 3 , consumers could win two tickets and travel to Sydney, Australia to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup™ Final. For each match after there's a chance to win $1,000 per match. To enter, fans can look out for the Lay's GOALden Giveaway announcement from Starting, Frito-Lay will turn each goal scored into a chance to win prizes. For the group stage from, consumers could win two tickets and travel toto watch the FIFA Women's World Cup™ Final. For each match after there's a chance to winper match. To enter, fans can look out for the Lay's GOALden Giveaway announcement from @Lays on Twitter. Then for every goal scored, tweet "GOAL" using #sweepstakes and #LaysGOALdenGiveaway and tag @Lays. Each Tweet @Lays counts as an entry. For more information and sweepstakes rules, please visit here

Ultimate Watch Party Experience : Frito-Lay will host an unforgettable one-night-only watch party with FOX Sports on Friday, July 21 at The Star in Frisco, Texas . Doors open at 6 p.m. CDT with the match beginning at 8 p.m. CDT . The experience is free to attend. Attendees will have the opportunity to gear up, watch and snack like a true fan with special edition gear, surprise guests and entertainment, and of course, plenty of snacks. For more information on how to attend, visit : Frito-Lay will host an unforgettable one-night-only watch party with FOX Sports onat Thein. Doors open atwith the match beginning at. The experience is free to attend. Attendees will have the opportunity to gear up, watch and snack like a true fan with special edition gear, surprise guests and entertainment, and of course, plenty of snacks. For more information on how to attend, visit here

Fan Quest : In the ultimate quest of fandom, Frito-Lay and soccer media company COPA90 are partnering with the United States . Over 32 days they will capture content with fans from each of the 32 teams and share highlights through snackable social videos. Fans can follow along with Jake's journey on July 20 th. : In the ultimate quest of fandom, Frito-Lay and soccer media company COPA90 are partnering with Jake Barford to chronicle the tournament and the breadth and diversity of fans across. Over 32 days they will capture content with fans from each of the 32 teams and share highlights through snackable social videos. Fans can follow along with Jake's journey on Instagram and TikTok starting

Don't Forget the Chips

No watch party is complete without Frito-Lay snacks. Frito-Lay is now offering limited-edition FIFA Women's World Cup™-branded packaging of DORITOS® Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips, DORITOS® Cool Ranch® Flavored Tortilla Chips, RUFFLES® Queso Cheese Flavored Potato Chips, CHEETOS® Bolitas®, LAY'S® Kettle Cooked Original Potato Chips, LAY'S® Kettle Cooked Jalapeño Flavored Potato Chips, LAY'S® Limón Flavored Potato Chips and LAY'S® Adobadas Flavored Potato Chips.

Cracker Jack® will also feature FIFA Women's World Cup™ branding on its limited-edition Cracker Jill® packaging, which was created to celebrate the women who have and continue to break down barriers in sports. In the second year of the Cracker Jill program, the brand has been on a mission to identify the female athletes around us through the I Am Cracker Jill contest, which will be revealed later this year. Fans can find the new celebratory packaging in select retailers nationwide.

For more information about the tournament, visit FIFA.com.

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America, Inc. is the $23 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's® and Ruffles® potato chips, Doritos® and Tostitos® tortilla chips and branded dips, Cheetos® snacks, Stacy's® pita chips, PopCorners® popped-corn snack, SunChips® multigrain snacks and Fritos® corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com, on Twitter (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay).

About The Quaker Oats Company

The Quaker Oats Company, headquartered in Chicago, is a unit of PepsiCo, Inc., one of the world's largest consumer packaged goods companies. For more than 140 years, Quaker's brands have served as symbols of quality, great taste and nutrition. Quaker® Oats, Quaker® Rice Cakes and Quaker Chewy® Granola Bars are consumer favorites. For more information, please visit www.QuakerOats.com, www.Facebook.com/Quaker or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @Quaker.

About Gamesa

Gamesa is Mexico's largest manufacturer of cookies. The company was founded in 1921 as La Industrial S.A. and acquired by PepsiCo in 1990. Gamesa markets cookies in the United States, Central and South America as well as the Caribbean and is the leading cookie and cracker Hispanic brand in the US Grocery channel. Now in its 100th year, Gamesa continues to offer families a wide assortment of brands such as Marias, Emperador, Arcoiris, Mamut, Chokis, Barra de Coco, Saladitas, and Crackets, among others. Learn more about Gamesa by following on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GamesaUSA/ or IG: @Gamesa.US.

