'Mr. Build It' Lands on TMB's Family Handyman Streaming Channel This July

YouTuber Alex Mazhukhin and wife Irina take on DIY projects to transform spaces and inspire viewers

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TMB , the community driven entertainment company, today announced the premiere of its newest home improvement series, "Mr. Build It." The series follows YouTuber, dad and everyman Alex Mazhukhin as he and his wife Irina make their way through various DIY projects on a quest to transform their home. The series is set to air on Wednesday, July 12 on TMB's At Home With Family Handyman FAST channel.

Mazhukhin grew his YouTube following to over 800k subscribers as he embarked on fixing up his own family home. Inspired to share his own experiences and encourage people to tackle projects of their own, Alex began sharing his DIY journey and has become a trusted expert. Viewers can expect to see Alex take on kitchen renovations, fireplace upgrades, at-home spa additions, and plenty more.

"At Home with Family Handyman brings the expertise of skilled builders into the homes of millions of DIYers who want to customize or upgrade their spaces," said Jill Goldfarb, SVP of Streaming at TMB. "We are honored to be working with Alex and the entire Mr. Build It team to continue to inspire our growing audiences."

"It's incredibly humbling," says Mazhukhin. "Knowing that this DIY journey all started with having to get creative when it comes to making a comfortable home for starting our family. And now it's grown into a show that anybody can watch and see how far we've come."

The At Home with Family Handyman FAST channel is now officially TMB's fastest growing channel to date with a 129% increase in minutes watched in the last six months and viewers spending over 90 minutes per day watching the channel.

"Mr. Build It" can be found on the At Home with Family Handyman streaming channel starting July 12. At Home is streaming now on XUMO , The Roku Channel , LG Channels , Plex , fuboTV , Sling Free , and the Family Handyman app. It's also available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, AndroidTV, FireTV, and Roku devices.

To watch "Mr. Build It," visit https://www.familyhandyman.com/ .

About Family Handyman and FamilyHandyman.com

Family Handyman is a multi-platform media brand that attracts 9.2M unique monthly web visitors, 3.2M social followers, and a loyal 7.7M print audience. DIYers have trusted Family Handyman for over 70 years as a go-to source for inspiration and how-to instructions for improving homes, yards and vehicles. The latest expansion to CTV provides one more touch point to inspire. At Home with Family Handyman is streaming on Fubo TV, LG Channel, Plex, The Roku Channel, SlingTV, and XUMO. Family Handyman is a TMB brand.

About TMB

TMB (Trusted Media Brands) is the community-driven entertainment company engaging more than 250 million consumers worldwide across streaming TV, social media, web and print. Our portfolio of brands including FailArmy, Family Handyman, People Are Awesome, Reader's Digest, Taste of Home, The Healthy, and The Pet Collective, is powered by content that's inspired and created by our fans. Together our community sparks curiosity, fuels laughter, and inspires people to live big, full, fantastic lives. Learn more about our brands, our data-driven marketing solutions, our award-winning licensing services, and much more at www.tmbi.com .

