Pharming Group to report second quarter and first half 2023 financial results on August 3

LEIDEN, The Netherlands, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) confirms it will report its preliminary (unaudited) second quarter and first half 2023 financial results, for the period ended June 30, on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Pharming will host a presentation for analysts and investors at 13:30 CEST/07:30 EDT on August 3, 2023.

Dial in details for the presentation are detailed below.

Webcast Link:

https://webcast.openbriefing.com/pharming1h23/

Conference Call Dial-in Details:

Netherlands: +31 85 888 7233

United States (Local): +1 646 664 1960

United Kingdom (Local): +44 20 3936 2999

Global Dial-In Numbers

Access Code: 760288

