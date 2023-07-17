Blue Compass RV Completes Brand Rollout in Pacific Northwest

Blue Compass RV has officially moved into Washington , Idaho , Montana , and Oregon

10 More Stores Branded Blue Compass RV

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Compass RV announced that it has completed the rollout of the Blue Compass RV brand on its 10 stores in Washington, Idaho, Montana, and Oregon. Blue Compass RV is now a leading brand in major RV markets across the Pacific Northwest. This year the company is rolling out the Blue Compass RV brand to over 100 stores in 33 states.

"We completed a successful rollout of the Blue Compass RV brand in the Pacific Northwest," said Blue Compass RV CEO and President Jon Ferrando. "These are strong RV markets for us. Bringing our Pacific Northwest stores together under the Blue Compass RV brand will be powerful from a marketing perspective and for our customers and associates who are excited about the new brand."

"We are making significant investments to upgrade our facilities and install new exterior and interior signage and brand imagery," added Jon Ferrando. "We will also make significant investments in our marketing and to further all aspects of the customer experience. This reflects our bold vision to create an exceptional company with an inspiring RV brand that consumers will trust from coast to coast as they create their RV adventures across America."

The below dealerships were rebranded Blue Compass RV:

· Appleway Liberty Lakes is now Blue Compass RV Liberty Lakes

· Appleway Pasco is now Blue Compass RV East Pasco

· Blue Dog RV Bend is now Blue Compass RV Bend

· Blue Dog RV Hayden is now Blue Compass RV Hayden

· Blue Dog RV Kalispell is now Blue Compass RV Kalipsell

· Blue Dog RV Medford is now Blue Compass RV Medford

· Blue Dog RV Pasco is now Blue Compass RV West Pasco

· Blue Dog RV Post Falls is now Blue Compass RV Post Falls

· Blue Dog RV Redmond is now Blue Compass RV Redmond

· Blue Dog RV Spokane Valley is now Blue Compass RV Spokane Valley

To learn more about Blue Compass RV, please visit: https://www.bluecompassrv.com .

ABOUT BLUE COMPASS RV:

Blue Compass RV is the fastest growing RV retail company in the United States with a mission to provide an exceptional sales, service and RV ownership experience for its customers. Blue Compass RV has over 100 RV stores in 33 states. Blue Compass RV is led by Jon Ferrando, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and President. Jon Ferrando was instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. Blue Compass RV's leadership team has over 300 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

