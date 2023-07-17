National Black Cultural Information Trust Inc, Brings African American Cultural Expo and Children's Book Festival to Silver Spring Maryland

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Black Cultural Information Trust Inc. is hosting the African American Cultural Expo and Children's Book Festival on Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 10 am-4 pm ET. The expo and festival will feature local businesses, artists, and children's book authors. The event will be hosted at the Silver Spring Civic Center inside the The Buffalo Soldiers Great Hall. The event is free and open to the public. Throughout the day, attendees can attend author book readings, create their own arts and crafts, shop with vendors, and attend live performances. Each child will receive a gift bag. Grammy-Nominated Children's Entertainer, Author & Educator, "Culture Queen" is the Mistress of Ceremonies. The event features dozens of Black authors from Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC areas. There will also be performances by L-Stringz Celebrity Violinist and Magician Don Juan. It will be a fun-filled day for the entire family.

National Black Cultural Information Trust, Inc. (PRNewswire)

The African American Cultural Expo and Children's Book Festival features local talent and children's book authors.

"We're excited to bring the African American Cultural Expo and Children's Book Festival to life in Silver Spring, Maryland. Our number one goal is to provide access to educational resources and information to communities of African descent, especially among our youth. The African American Cultural Expo and Children's Book Festival is our opportunity to connect authors, storytellers, musicians, and artisans with local families as accessible resources for cultural education and learning," said Jessica Ann Mitchell Aiwuyor, Founder and Executive Director of the National Black Cultural Information Trust, Inc.

The National Black Cultural Information Trust, Inc. is supported by the MacArthur Foundation. Our Legaci Press and DARCARS Automotive Group are sponsors of the African American Cultural Expo and Children's Book Festival. To learn more or register, visit CulturalExpo.Eventbrite.com or www.nbcit.org/events . For press inquiries, email info@nbcit.org.

The National Black Cultural Information Trust, Inc. shares cultural resources, tools, and information that uplifts the collective freedom of Black communities.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Black Cultural Information Trust