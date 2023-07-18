Alcanza Expands Network Size and Patient Reach with Acquisition of Accel Research Sites

BOSTON, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcanza Clinical Research, a mission-focused investigator site network, announces the acquisition of Accel Research Sites Network, a multi-specialty network headquartered in Florida, with additional sites in Alabama and Georgia. As a leader in medical research since 1998, Accel's network of 22 sites includes eight clinical research units and 14 embedded sites strategically placed in healthcare settings across the Southeast U.S.

"The addition of Accel to the Alcanza network is part of our strategy to operate with greater scale and therapeutic specialization to reach more patient populations who are not traditionally presented with research participation opportunities," said Carlos Orantes, CEO of Alcanza. "Accel's breadth of therapeutic expertise, reputation for on-time enrollment and their access to diverse patient populations are a perfect complement for Alcanza's growth portfolio."

"We are looking for a partner with aligned vision to further our mission of patient-centric clinical research while reducing barriers to participation," said Dr. Lora Parahovnik, CEO of Accel. "That partner is Alcanza. This move will enable us to conduct clinical trials more efficiently, effectively, and inclusively than ever before. Together, we'll be able to offer more opportunities for patients to participate in clinical research, and we'll be better positioned to recruit and retain high-quality research staff."

Accel's site operations will be integrated into Alcanza's centralized platform while retaining its name and brand identity.

About Alcanza Clinical Research

Alcanza Clinical Research is an integrated network of research facilities focused on bringing clinical trial opportunities involving life-changing treatments and vaccines to all patients, especially those from under-represented communities. With locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Virginia, we specialize in a range of conditions across allergy, cardiology, dermatology, endocrinology, immunology, infectious disease, neurology, ophthalmology, psychiatry, and respiratory therapeutic areas.

