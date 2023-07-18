MIAMI, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TempMee, an industry leading skill-sharing marketplace app for the dental industry, launched a joint scholarship opportunity in partnership with BrownGirl, RDH, a nonprofit organization dedicated to removing cultural and economic barriers affecting the dental hygiene workforce pipeline. The scholarship, valued at $18,000, will cover tuition expenses for two years for one student pursuing either an associate's or bachelor's degree in dental hygiene. The partnership aims to amplify diversity within the industry by addressing students' barriers to completion, including financial support.

"Diversity plays a critical role in shaping the dental industry, and we are committed to fostering inclusivity and providing equal opportunities for all registered dental hygienists," said TempMee co-founder Cary Gahm. "This scholarship not only provides financial support but will help foster an inclusive and equitable environment. We're excited to work alongside BrownGirl, RDH and make a lasting impact on the lives of deserving students looking to pursue a career in the dental industry."

To be eligible, applicants must be based in the U.S., have a minimum 3.0 GPA, and demonstrate financial need with an income limit of $35,000 per year. Students must be members of BrownGirl, RDH. The application process requires a written essay, which will be reviewed by the BrownGirl, RDH scholarship committee. Financial need and potential scholarship impact will be considered for each application.

The scholarship will give preference to those pursuing a dental hygiene degree at two-year institutions.

Applications are now open. To read the full press release, visit tempmee.com/tempmee-and-browngirl-rdh-announce-joint-scholarship-for-deserving-dental-hygiene-students/

About TempMee

TempMee is a digital dental staffing marketplace that allows dental offices to contract directly with registered dental hygienists (RDH) and dental assistants to fill single day, short-term, or permanent positions. Launched in 2019 as a response to the growing staffing crisis in the dental industry, the app connects more than 15,000 dental offices with over 45,000 dental professionals. Thus far, the platform has filled over 100,000 shifts, paying over $36 million directly to dental professionals.

Since inception, childhood friends Cary Gahm and Edward Thomas, in collaboration with Deborah Simmons, RDH, have grown the Miami-based business from a bootstrapped startup to an institutional, investor-backed powerhouse with 120+ dedicated team members. In February 2022, TempMee received $4.1 million in venture capital funding for national expansion. For more information, visit https://tempmee.com/.

About BrownGirl, RDH

Our mission is to shift the mindset about who can work in the dental hygiene field, remove cultural and economic barriers to joining the dental hygiene workforce, establish while promoting pathways to dental hygiene careers. We serve as an advocate for Minority Registered Dental Hygienists (RDH) and students, working for a healthier and more diverse climate. Each year BrownGirl, RDH provides mentoring and scholarships to minority dental hygiene students in need to help cover the unexpected costs of dental hygiene school.

