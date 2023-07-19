August 1st is 40th Annual National Night Out; Neighbors, Police Planning Celebrations

WYNNEWOOD, Pa., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens, law enforcement agencies, community groups and local officials in over 16,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide will join forces on August 1st to mark the 40th Annual National Night Out (NNO) – a police-community partnership event sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch. National Night Out 2023 partners are ADT, Starbucks, Associa and L.E.A.D. (Law Enforcement Against Drugs & Violence).

Nationally, millions of people are expected to participate in NNO this year.

"Cities and towns are excited to get the NNO party started," said National Night Out creator, Matt Peskin, "Local coordinators are anxious to showcase their strong relationships with neighbors and first-responders. National Night Out is a celebration of neighborhoods who work with law enforcement year-round to build safer, more caring communities."

National Night Out will feature thousands of block parties, cookouts, parades, potlucks, festivals, ice cream socials, neighborhood visits by first responders, flashlight walks and neighborhood meetings.

National Night Out is designed to:

Heighten crime prevention awareness; Generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime programs; Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; Send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

For more information, visit natw.org.

